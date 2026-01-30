The Growth of Soccer in the United States

By Daniel Pena

Over the past three decades, soccer has transformed from a niche sport into one of the fastest-growing forces in American sports. What was once considered an outsider among traditional American sports like American football, baseball, basketball, and ice hockey now sits at the heart of youth development, professional leagues, and mainstream sports culture.

With rising viewership, record average attendance, and the 2026 World Cup arriving on home soil, soccer’s cultural rise isn’t a question anymore. The real question is how far it can go?

In this blog post, I will go over how soccer built its early foundations in the United States, how professional soccer leagues like Major League Soccer drove its expansion, how the sport embedded itself in American communities, and why the 2026 World Cup could be the biggest turning point in American soccer history.