The Full Scottish Best Eleven 2023-24

Shankland won the Prem’s golden boot in a landslide this term, netting 22 goals in the league (28 in all competitions). He also captains what has been a surprising Hearts side. Miovski has been one of the few bright spots for the Dons in 2023-24, finding the back of the net 16 times in league play. Kyogo has had what has been (for him) a (relatively) down campaign, but he still has 13 goals in the league and 18 in all competitions. He also remains a nightmare to defend.