First Touch

Menu
Facebook Twitter

The Full Scottish Best Eleven 2023-24

By /

With the Premiership title race decided, it’s time for the Full Scottish to name its team of the season for 2023-24. So, here’s our best XI for the campaign, and note: We’re going with a 3-4-3 formulation to accommodate the players in our squad.

The Full Scottish Team Of The Season

Watch Scottish Games On TV

By Brian P. Dunleavy

Goalkeeper

Jack Butland, Rangers

Where would ’Gers be without the Englishman? Perhaps trophy-less for the 2023-24 season and farther behind rivals Celtic in the Prem. The Light Blues have conceded just 29 goals in 37 league fixtures this term. They would do well to keep Butland at Ibrox this summer, with clubs circling in England.

Left Back
Scott tanser

Scott Tanser, St. Mirren

That the Saints will finish in the top six this season is noteworthy, and they’ve largely done so on the strength of a solid back line. Tanser represents all of the overachieving Saints here.

Central Defender

Cameron Carter-Vickers, Celtic

Defenders don’t typically garner mentions as “Player of the Year” candidates, but the American (by way of England) is vital to his side. The Hoops often look vulnerable when he’s not in the squad, and rarely do when he is.

Right Back

James Tavernier, Rangers

Tavernier’s defending may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but his goal-scoring prowess and leadership have been priceless for the Ibrox side since his arrival. Reports suggest Tavernier may leave in the summer, but Phillippe Clement will be hard-pressed to replace him.

Midfielders

Callum McGregor, Reo Hatate and Matt O’Riley, Celtic; Daniel Armstrong, Kilmarnock

McGregor has only been the best all-around player in Scotland for some time now. O’Riley found his scoring touch for the Hoops this season, netting 16 times in league play this term while adding 14 assists. Almost as important to his side as McGregor, Hatate has evolved into the engine that drives Celtic in the middle of the park. Meanwhile, Armstrong has indicated he plans to extend his stay at Killie, which is great news for the Rugby Park club.

Forwards
Bojan Miovski, Aberdeen

Lawrence Shankland, Hearts; Bojan Miovski, Aberdeen; Kyogo, Celtic

Shankland won the Prem’s golden boot in a landslide this term, netting 22 goals in the league (28 in all competitions). He also captains what has been a surprising Hearts side. Miovski has been one of the few bright spots for the Dons in 2023-24, finding the back of the net 16 times in league play. Kyogo has had what has been (for him) a (relatively) down campaign, but he still has 13 goals in the league and 18 in all competitions. He also remains a nightmare to defend.

Watch Scottish Games On TV
Scroll to Top