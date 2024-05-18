The Full Scottish Best Eleven 2023-24

With the Premiership title race decided, it’s time for the Full Scottish to name its team of the season for 2023-24. So, here’s our best XI for the campaign, and note: We’re going with a 3-4-3 formulation to accommodate the players in our squad.
The Full Scottish Team Of The Season
Jack Butland, Rangers
Where would ’Gers be without the Englishman? Perhaps trophy-less for the 2023-24 season and farther behind rivals Celtic in the Prem. The Light Blues have conceded just 29 goals in 37 league fixtures this term. They would do well to keep Butland at Ibrox this summer, with clubs circling in England.
Scott Tanser, St. Mirren
That the Saints will finish in the top six this season is noteworthy, and they’ve largely done so on the strength of a solid back line. Tanser represents all of the overachieving Saints here.
Cameron Carter-Vickers, Celtic
Defenders don’t typically garner mentions as “Player of the Year” candidates, but the American (by way of England) is vital to his side. The Hoops often look vulnerable when he’s not in the squad, and rarely do when he is.
James Tavernier, Rangers
Tavernier’s defending may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but his goal-scoring prowess and leadership have been priceless for the Ibrox side since his arrival. Reports suggest Tavernier may leave in the summer, but Phillippe Clement will be hard-pressed to replace him.
Callum McGregor, Reo Hatate and Matt O’Riley, Celtic; Daniel Armstrong, Kilmarnock
McGregor has only been the best all-around player in Scotland for some time now. O’Riley found his scoring touch for the Hoops this season, netting 16 times in league play this term while adding 14 assists. Almost as important to his side as McGregor, Hatate has evolved into the engine that drives Celtic in the middle of the park. Meanwhile, Armstrong has indicated he plans to extend his stay at Killie, which is great news for the Rugby Park club.
Lawrence Shankland, Hearts; Bojan Miovski, Aberdeen; Kyogo, Celtic
Shankland won the Prem’s golden boot in a landslide this term, netting 22 goals in the league (28 in all competitions). He also captains what has been a surprising Hearts side. Miovski has been one of the few bright spots for the Dons in 2023-24, finding the back of the net 16 times in league play. Kyogo has had what has been (for him) a (relatively) down campaign, but he still has 13 goals in the league and 18 in all competitions. He also remains a nightmare to defend.