Welcome to the First Touch guide to the best soccer bars in New York. Are you looking for the best soccer bars in New York? We've selected our favorite bars in NYC to watch soccer with other passionate fans. We've also included links to maps so you can easily locate them. Enjoy live games, great drinks, and the company of fellow enthusiasts.
Whether it’s a Brooklyn soccer bar for an English Premier League game or a pub in Queens to watch the World Cup, we have all the info you need to watch soccer with other passionate soccer fans in New York bars. Also, check out our State-by-State guide to all the best soccer bars in the USA.
If you have a favorite soccer bar in New York that you don't see listed here, why not send us a message so we can include it?
Soccer Bars in the East Village
Kelly’s Sports Bar
Kelly’s has been showing live soccer games in the East Village for many years. This vibrant sports bar is also famous for showing ice hockey and Buffalo Bills games in NYC. You can read more about Kelly’s in this special feature. And here is a map to help you find them!
12 Ave. A (1st St.)
11th Street Bar
This traditional East Village bar is the best place to watch Liverpool in NYC. 11th St. Bar is the home base of LFCNY, the official Liverpool supporters club of New York. Arrive early to watch Liverpool games at 11th Street Bar because the place fills up quickly. The bar also has a solid reputation as a great live music venue. Please read our in-depth feature about this fascinating bar here.
510 E11th St. (Ave A & B)
Soccer bars in Greenwich Village
The Red Lion
The Red Lion really is one of the original British soccer bars in New York. The Red Lion is proud to fly the flag for soccer and live music in Greenwich Village.
151 Bleecker St.
Best soccer bars in Midtown Manhattan
Smithfield Hall
Smithfield Hall is hands down the best soccer bar in New York City for atmosphere and presentation. This is the only purpose-built, state-of-the-art soccer bar in town and is home to several supporters groups, including Man Utd, West Ham, and Barcelona.
138 West 25th St
The Dog & Bone
Open-air tables and a cosmopolitan crowd create a special match-day atmosphere at this charming British-flavored soccer bar in Midtown Manhattan. This is the best place to be in Midtown for England matches. Read more about the Dog And Bone in our special feature.
338 3rd Ave. (btwn 24th &25th)
The Churchill Tavern
This is simply the best English pub in New York. Where else in the city can you score a late-night sausage roll? Traditional decor and the best English menu in New York make the Churchill Tavern a great venue to watch soccer in Midtown Manhattan for locals and visitors alike. Read more about the Churchill in this in-depth review.
45 E28th St.
Peter Dillon’s
At last! A Newcastle United Supporters bar in Midtown run by passionate Newcastle fans. Read all about Dillon’s here and head down there to cheer on the Magpies.
2 E36th St (btwn 5th Ave & Madison)
Uptown Manhattan Soccer Bars
Kelly’s Uptown
The famous soccer bar in the East Village has now opened a location on the Upper East Side of Manhattan. You can locate them here.
1154 2nd Ave, (btwn 60th & 61st St)
The best soccer bars in Brooklyn
The Black Horse Pub
The Black Horse is a strong contender for the best soccer bar in Brooklyn. This Park Slope soccer bar has been a favorite with local fans for over a decade.
568 5th Ave. (16th St.)
The Monro Pub
This is the bar to watch Liverpool in Brooklyn. Run by dedicated Liverpool fans, this stylish Park Slope bar has become a magnet to Liverpool fans from all around. Renowned for its great match day vibe, The Monro now also hosts Brooklyn’s own official Liverpool supporters club.
481 5th Ave. (btwn 11th & 12th St)
Iona
This classic Irish pub in Williamsburg has a fabulous garden and shows live soccer all day!
180 Grand St. Williamsburg
The Highbury Pub
There’s an unmistakable Arsenal flavor to this cozy Ditmas Park Soccer bar. the pub is run by hardcore Gooners and is the home of The Brooklyn Gunners.
1002 Cortelyou Road
The best soccer bars in Queens
Shillelagh Tavern
Shillelagh Tavern sports bar in Astoria is the official Liverpool bar in Queens and hosts the LFCNY Queens chapter. Soccer fans of all stripes are welcome to this intimate home away from home.
47-22 30th Ave, Astoria
The Brewery Bar
Enjoy the game of your choice with one of 24 craft Beers and a full menu for lunch or dinner. This is also an New York City FC partner bar. Find them here.
49-18 30th Ave, Woodside
