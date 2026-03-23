The Art of Poaching: Why Positioning Still Matters

Goal poaching is a misunderstood skill.

Talk to any football fan and they’ll tell you about how important speed is.

Pace kills they say.

But that’s just not true.

The fastest players aren’t always the ones gracing the scoresheets week in week out.

Instead, they’re the ones who know where to be… and when to be there.

And when you know where the poachers are playing their football… you know exactly which players are going to smash you out of fantasy football.

Let’s take a look at why poaching still matters.

How the data proves poachers get the majority of their goals from…

…and how you can use this to dominate your league.

Table of Contents

What Is a Goal Poacher? Why Positioning Beats Pace Every Time The Fantasy Football Stats That Prove It How To Spot a Poacher For Your Fantasy Team

What Is a Goal Poacher?

Goal poachers are strikers who hang around the penalty area waiting for a chance to score.

They don’t have to beat players with dribbles or instigate attacks.

All they have to do is make themselves available for a tap-in when it presents itself.

These are the players who thrive on rebound goals, soft tap ins and … well… poaching.

Skills every poacher should have:

Positioning themself between defenders and the goal.

Anticipating where the ball is going.

Finishing chances with one touch.

Sounds simple right? Because it is!

The leading goal scorers across Europe’s top leagues prove this every single season.

All a poacher needs is one touch to bury the ball. Most defenders won’t even win the header.

Compare that to a pacey striker who still needs to beat the defender, control a pass and then strike it past the goalkeeper.

Poachers don’t need to do anything fancy. Let the team do the work for them. They’ll finish.

Why Positioning Beats Pace Every Time

With how the modern game is played it almost goes without saying now. Speed isn’t the most important attribute for a striker to have.

Sure, there are still players who will chase them down and score the occasional goal.

BUT…

Football these days is all about working the ball into the box and picking out a pass. Forget towering figures relying on crosses whipped in from acres of space.

The biggest goal scorers in the world understand this better than anyone.

Sadio Mane rarely beats a player 1v1 these days. But he is constantly positioning himself around the box predicting where the ball is going to land.

The best example? Look no further than Erling Haaland.

During his sensational debut campaign with Dortmund, Erling scored 37 goals in just 52 appearances. To put that into context… he scored a goal every 83 minutes.

Before he joined Man City he was tearing defenses apart left right and center.

Not because he was beating players with speed and strength.

But because he knew where to be.

There’s a reason why Haaland scored 2 goals v Arsenal but failed to beat Willian in a 1v1 sprint throughout the entire game.

He never needed to.

The Fantasy Football Stats That Prove It

Simply put, if you’re inside the box you will score more goals.

The data backs this up time and time again but let’s take a look at the 2024-25 Premier League season.

Shots inside the box are converting at 14.7% compared to just 4.2% from outside the area.

To translate that into English… If you’re taking shots from inside the box you’re more than THREE TIMES LIKELY to score than if you’re shooting from distance.

Those fantasy football managers who overvalue attackers based on their pace and movement elsewhere on the pitch are very quickly going to find themselves behind in the standings.

If there was ever any doubt that poachers dominate the fantasy football stats… let this be a lesson to you.

Want more examples? Well look no further than recent numbers from Erling Haaland.

21 of his 22 goals were scored from inside the box during his incredible 2024-25 Premier League season.

Why?

Because he understands positioning.

How To Spot a Poacher For Your Fantasy Team

You now know why poachers are the best fantasy football assets you can have on your team.

But how do you know who they are?

Hopefully, the above sections have helped but if not, here’s some things to look for when scouting poachers….

Look At Their Shot Map

Shot maps are fantastic for highlighting where a player takes their shots from.

A poachers shot map will look very different to your standard striker.

You’ll see a huge cluster of shots being taken from inside the six yard box and around the penalty spot.

Touches in the Box

You can see this stat on understat.

Players like poachers will have high numbers of touches in the box despite low overall involvement.

They might not appear like they’re affecting the game… but when the ball goes in the box, they know about it.

Expected Goals (xG)

While this metric can be wildly inaccurate at times… poachers usually meet or exceed their xG.

Why?

Simple. They take lots of high quality chances from close range.

Any player who regularly shoots from outside the box will usually have a low xG.

Off Ball Movement

Ok this one is sort of related to the above stat but you actually have to watch some football to see this.

Good poachers are constantly making runs inside the box.

Drifting between channels, a poacher’s movement off the ball is what causes the defense trouble.

If you can identify this from the player then you’ve found yourself a gem.

Players to avoid:

There’s plenty more to say about what makes a good poacher but if you see any of these stats… stay well away!

Lots of goals from outside the box

Low shot conversion

Involved in build up play

Low touches in the box

There’s your recipe for a fantasy football disaster.

Wrapping Up…

The days of screaming over how fast a player is are behind us.

With how football is played these days you’re much better off looking at where your strikers spend their time on the pitch.

If they’re hanging around the box… they’ll probably be scoring you plenty of fantasy goals.

And goals = points.

Remember…

Poachers ≠ Pace

Inside the box shots convert at over 3 TIMES the rate of efforts from distance.

The best fantasy football players are poachers who score by positioning themselves where defenders can’t reach.

Looking at shot maps and players’ expected goals (xG) are great indicators when searching for poachers.

Select your players based on where they score their goals from. Not how fast they are.