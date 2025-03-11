Introducing The 11th Street Bar, East Village

The 11th Street Bar is the best soccer bar in the East Village to watch Liverpool FC. 11th St. Bar is the long-time home base of LFCNY, the official Liverpool supporters club of New York. The 11th Street Bar also has a reputation as a great live music venue.
Step into the vibrant world of Liverpool FC fandom right in the heart of New York City at the 11th Street Bar. Known for its electric atmosphere mirroring Anfield, this iconic venue becomes the lively hub where passionate Liverpool fans unite to cheer on their beloved team. From nail-biting matches to triumphant victories, this bar encapsulates the essence of camaraderie and unwavering support for the Reds.
Join fellow fans as they chant, sing, and celebrate each goal as if they were right in the midst of the action. Experience the thrill of match days, the camaraderie of like-minded individuals, and the spirit of true football fandom at the 11th Street Bar – a home away from home for Liverpool supporters in the Big Apple. Get ready to immerse yourself in the magic of Anfield right here in New York City.
The 11th Street Bar has remained LFCNY’s home since 2003. If you are ever lost trying to find the place, just follow the strains of ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ echoing around this corner of the East Village. This famous Liverpool soccer bar has hosted many Anfield legends including Ian Callaghan, Phil Thompson and Bruce Grobbelaar.
The 11th Street Bar is situated at 510 East 11th Street (between Ave A & B). Visit them soon for an unforgettable experience. You can call the bar at 212 982 3929 and join them online here.
Don’t forget to download our free mobile app so you can keep up to date with all the Liverpool game schedules.