It’s been a minute since ter Stegen and Messi shared a Barcelona locker room. The Spanish giants have enjoyed a remarkable renaissance under former Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick this season, with the World Cup-winning coach once again instilling a measure of fear around a club that has lost some of its aura in years gone by. The Catalans sit atop La Liga with 67 points, four clear of long-time rivals Real Madrid, and are making waves in European competition as well.

Sitting top of La Liga with odds of 1/5 now to win the league, this new Barcelona team has been a popular choice to bet on by punters in large part due to their goal-scoring prowess. The Blaugrana have been goal machines this season, with 28 goals in the Champions League alone — more than anybody else. This goal-scoring tendency has made them a darling of the bookmakers, where over 2.5 goals in Barcelona matches have become an absolute formality.

The intersection between sports entertainment and cryptocurrency has provided additional ways for fans to engage with and support their favourite teams.

The Highs and Lows of Ter Stegen and Messi’s Partnership

“The good moments or the bad moments? We had them all,” ter Stegen remarked when asked about his best memories with Messi. The German elaborated on Messi’s unique character, noting that he truly is a special sort of character as his motivations aren’t always there for everyone to see, but help drive him internally.

However, that drive could also lead to conflict if teammates weren’t up to scratch. As ter Stegen revealed, the pair had moments where both were annoyed with each other. Ter Stegen signed for Barcelona in 2014 when Messi was already established as the team’s talisman and perhaps the greatest player football has ever known. The pair’s relationship yielded several La Liga crowns and a Champions League title, including a 2015 treble under manager Luis Enrique.

Ter Stegen Tension

When questioned further on how their differences unfolded, ter Stegen offered a reply that seemed to suggest the Argentinian would show his anger on the training pitch and not with his words, as he had a way of hitting his targets no matter what he aimed at. However, despite all this tension, ter Stegen was also quick to mention that there was never any long-lasting animosity between them.

Although they have won La Liga since Messi left Barcelona (2022-23 campaign), this term has felt like the first time the Camp Nou outfit has looked like a truly world-class team again. Brazilian Raphinha has emerged as their largest attacking threat, having netted eleven Champions League goals this term without a single penalty, and delivering five assists for a cumulative total of sixteen goal contributions — one every 52.2 minutes.

Messi Was a Quiet but Powerful Leader

Despite occasional tensions, ter Stegen’s admiration for Messi’s abilities was always evident, and explains why the Spanish giants have taken so long to recover from his 2021 departure. “Leo is this amazing figure on the pitch and he glides so effortlessly, this you’ll never see again, I am 100% sure of it,” the German noted. “He has it in him; if he wants to humiliate you, he does it so easily, and with a pass or a shot that afterwards you’ll be saying, ‘That’s impossible!’ And I’ve experienced that many times.” Plenty of former teammates, as well as opposition players, have shared similar stories about Messi’s ability to solve any football problem with seemingly effortless brilliance.

Reflecting on Messi’s leadership style, ter Stegen explained that the Inter Miami star prefers to lead by example rather than to be a talkative presence in the dressing room: “Leo is not a loudmouth; he works a lot with presence and needs to say relatively little, really. And when he says something, everyone listens.”

No Lasting Conflict: “We Never Argued, But We Had Our Moments” – Ter Stegen

The 31-year-old keeper, who is currently injured but near a return to Barcelona’s lineup, emphasized that while there was sometimes tension between them, they never devolved into open disagreement. “We never fought, not to say we didn’t get on at all. But we had our times, and that’s okay,” ter Stegen said, suggesting that their disagreements were always within the bounds of professional respect.

Their seven-year association ended when Messi departed Barcelona on a free transfer in 2021, a shock switch that left the football world stunned and occurred in the midst of the club’s financial crisis. ter Stegen has since become the captain’s armband wearer and steered the team through its post-Messi years in his own special brand of leadership.

The willingness of the German to speak of the bad and good in their relationship allows followers a behind-the-scenes glimpse into one of football’s finest clubs at a very critical point in time. Where most players could use diplomatic flattery in talking about previous teammates, particularly ones of Messi’s stature, the honesty of ter Stegen paints a truer and more accurate picture of life with one of football’s best talents.

As Barcelona continues its comeback under Hansi Flick, ter Stegen’s impending return from injury only serves to strengthen their hand as they pursue domestic and European glory. Their penchant for scoring means they are not just title contenders but reliable entertainers.