Ten-Man USMNT Fall To Panama At Copa America

Berhalter adjusted his tactics at halftime and shifted the team into a 5-3-1 with defender Cameron Carter-Vickers and midfielder Johnny Cardoso coming on in place of midfielders Tyler Adams and Gio Reyna. In addition, Turner (leg injury) made way for Ethan Horvath. Playing with three center backs between Robinson and right back Joe Scally, who manned the flanks, the U.S. absorbed Panamanian pressure and looked for opportunities via counterattack or set pieces. Horvath made a good save of a knuckling, long-range shot in the 51st and in the 63rd, a penalty kick foul whistled against Carter-Vickers was overturned by VAR. Balogun then missed the far post on a curling, right-footed bid in the 70th, just before being replaced by forward Ricardo Pepi.

While Panama had almost all of the ball, the U.S. created another chance in the 81st, as a daring counter led to a cross from McKennie that was just a fraction too high for a leaping Pepi as his goalbound header at the left post was saved. But Panama’s pressure proved too much, and Los Canaleros took the lead in the 83rd when substitute forward José Fajardo beat Horvath from close range.

Despite an 88th-minute red card to Panama’s Adalberto Carrasquilla for a hard foul on Pulisic that restored numerical parity, the desperate U.S. couldn’t find the equalizer. Richards headed Pulisic’s stoppage-time free kick over the crossbar on the USA’s last chance. In the end, Panama’s sustained possession (73.6% to 26.4%) and timely physicality (19 fouls to four) shaped the match over 90-plus minutes.

It marked just the third time Panama has beaten the USA, which still holds a 17-3-7 advantage in the all-time series. Los Canaleros have improved under Danish coach Thomas Christiansen, rising from 81st in the FIFA World Ranking to 43rd since he took over in summer 2020. The two teams split their World Cup qualifying series in 2021-22 and Panama won last year’s Concacaf Gold Cup Semifinal on penalty kicks. Panama, now trailing the USA in Group C on goal difference, wore the U.S. down on Thursday with physicality and persistence.