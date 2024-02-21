Sweet Bonanza Slot Overview

Sweet Bonanza boasts a high RTP of 96.51%, considered high among online slots. This means players have better chances of recovering more money in the long run. The game features medium volatility, offering players relatively frequent wins.

Features of Sweet Bonanza Slot

Among the features of Sweet Bonanza:

Bright detailed design;

Signature music accompaniment;

Free spins instead of a bonus game;

Buy free spins option;

Ante bet;

Large game field;

Cascading reel mechanism;

Maximum multiplier of x21100.

The game is playable on both desktop and mobile devices, available in different languages.

Gameplay of Sweet Bonanza

To play the game, no download is required. All you need is a web browser and a stable internet connection.

Red, purple, green, and blue candies form a group of high-paying symbols, each with different values. Combinations of these icons can yield payouts ranging from 150 to 5000 coins.

Low-paying symbols include various fruits: apples, plums, watermelons, grapes, and bananas, offering payouts from 25 to 1000 coins based on the number of identical symbols in a combination.

Before spinning the reels and winning prizes, players must place a bet. Each round allows bets ranging from 0.20 to 125 coins.

What else the player needs to know

Sweet Bonanza is an online slot with 6 reels and 5 rows.Symbols are paid from left to right, starting from the leftmost reel.

Bonus Game in Sweet Bonanza

There is no thematic bonus game here, but there are some interesting prize features. So, in Sweet Bonanza bonus in the form of freespins is activated when scatter hits. To increase the probability of their appearance, you can bet Ante. When it is activated, the cost of a spin increases.

Freespins in Sweet Bonanza

The symbol of a lollipop on a stick is used as a scatter. When they fall 4 or more, 10 freespins are activated. The round with free spins is available not only in real money mode, but also if you have launched the free mode.

The payout table can be accessed from the game menu, and it shows the different symbol combinations and the corresponding payouts.

Overall, Sweet Bonanza is a fun and exciting online slot with a unique cascading reels feature, high potential payout and a nice candy-themed design. The game’s high RTP and medium volatility make it interesting for gamblers with different levels of experience.