Steve Clarke Preps Scotland for World Cup

Scotland national team manager Steve Clarke continues to prepare for this summer’s World Cup, the first for the Tartan Army since 1998.

That means scouting potential players for his own squad, as well those of the Scots’ opponents during the tournament in North America. The need for the former is particularly acute, given that John McGinn appeared to suffer a significant injury during Aston Villa’s loss to Everton last weekend. That’s the short-term plan anyway.

Long term, the former Kilmarnock bench boss has a decision to make regarding his own future. His contract expires at the conclusion of the tournament.

SFA chief executive Ian Maxwell has said he hopes to discuss the matter with Clarke before the national team heads across the pond. For the record, we’re not sure that’s the best idea, given that Scotland will be an underdog heading into the tournament anyway—the last thing the team needs is a potential distraction with its manager.

That’s especially true because Clarke has said in the past that the World Cup will likely be his swan song with Scotland. He has already managed more matches than any other gaffer in history—no small feat. And, at 62, does Clarke really have another qualification campaign in him?

He may not have the desire for a high-pressure club job either, though he has been linked with the Celtic post for years, including recently.

Celtic have already indicated they will likely wait until after the World Cup ends in July before making a managerial appointment. The thought has been that Roberto Martinez, currently in the Portugal hotseat, is in their sights but, as of now, Clarke will be available then, too.

The Ayrshire man could, of course, return to Killie, which has been struggling this term, but that seems unlikely. He is a lifelong Killie supporter, though.

Until Clarke makes his plans clear, his own future and that of the national team will remain in the balance.

No pressure, Steve.