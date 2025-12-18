St. Mirren beat Celtic in the League Cup, and the Market

Moreover, Hearts are, rightfully, at the top of the Premiership table as we enter the festive period. This despite the fact that, according to the latest Transfermarkt squad market value update for the Premiership, St. Mirren come in at €7.5 million and Hearts €21 million, the latter third in the league. Dundee United, which added to Celtic’s misery with a 2-1 victory on Wednesday, are valued at €10.43 million.

In comparison, Celtic have a squad market value of €126.5 million, by far the highest mark in Scotland’s top flight, with Rangers trailing at €94 million.

The results Sunday—and Wednesday—show that it’s not just about how much a club spends on its squad, but how much said players expend on any given day. It also speaks to the influence of a competent and confident manager.

Yes, it may be too soon to suggest that St. Mirren’s Stephen Robinson or United’s Jim Goodwin better tactically than new Celtic bench boss Wilfried Nancy, but we saw firsthand in Glasgow last Thursday, as the Hoops lost 3-0 to Roma in Europa League play, how lost the players in green and white now look attempting to adapt to their new gaffer’s system. (It was great to be back in the East End, in spite of the result.)

Liam Scales has had a terrific season as a central defender, but on Thursday, we repeatedly saw him just on the outside of the Italians’ box. He looked and played like a fish out of water. He was back there again on Wednesday, against a United side that hadn’t won since October 25th.

New Celtic boss feels the heat

Among the (many) criticisms of Nancy, just three matches into his tenure in Glasgow is that he has focused on forcing his system on Celtic’s squad, instead of being pragmatic and building on the work of Martin O’Neill, who performed miracles during his interim spell in charge at Parkhead.

Based on what we’ve seen, that criticism is valid. At least some of the blame rests with the Celtic board (now, minus chairman Peter Lawwell as of Wednesday) for having Nancy start in the role in the midst of a challenging part of the schedule.

Across the city, new ’Gers gaffer Danny Rohl has taken a more step-by-step approach, and it’s led to improved results.

“It was not always the nicest football, but we are finding a way to win games,” he told the press recently. “I’d like us to be more clinical, [but] for me it’s about winning games.”

Nancy and his high-priced squad should take heed. While they still have the chance.