Current Sports Betting Laws in South Carolina

South Carolina prohibits all forms of sports gambling—online and in person—except for limited lottery gambling and some charitable gaming activities. However, South Carolina remains among its neighbors that have begun adopting legalized sports gambling, and no legislation is being proposed that would change this stance.

Current laws make sports betting, both professional and college games, illegal, with no exception for regulated sportsbooks .

Legal restrictions prevent online sportsbooks from operating within the state, meaning residents cannot access legal betting apps or websites.

Residents looking to place bets must travel out-of-state, often at great expense and resulting in lost tax revenues for South Carolina.

Offshore betting platforms operate without adequate regulation, creating potential risks such as fraud, lack of consumer protection, and unregulated odds.

South Carolina remains one of the only states without sports betting; however, lawmakers have introduced several bills recently to legalize it, but none have passed legislative muster. Although South Carolina remains among only a few states without sports betting legalization, changing attitudes could open the way to eventual legalization.

Recent Legislative Initiatives Toward Legalization

Multiple attempts have been made recently to introduce sports betting in South Carolina. One notable attempt was made in 2022 when a bill proposing retail and online sports gambling was introduced into legislation. It intended to regulate this industry while simultaneously creating tax revenue for South Carolina; however, this legislation failed due to opposition from lawmakers concerned about gambling’s social impact.

Recent proposals have contained:

Mobile and retail betting options – Some bills have proposed offering both in-person sportsbooks and online betting apps for residents, making betting more accessible to residents.

Tax Revenue Allocation—Proponents of legalizing sports betting assert that it could generate millions in tax revenue that could be allocated to education, healthcare, and infrastructure improvements.

Regulation Oversight – Recent proposals include creating a regulatory body to oversee betting operations, guarantee fair play, and protect consumers from predatory practices.

Protections against problem gambling – Previous bills have included provisions for responsible gambling measures, such as self-exclusion programs and funding of addiction treatment services.

Though these efforts haven’t yet resulted in any legal framework, sports betting’s continued rise keeps discussions alive and increases public interest. Each legislative session offers fresh opportunities to revisit this topic, and public debate remains strong.

Why South Carolina Has Been Slow to Adopt Sports Betting

South Carolina’s resistance to legal sports betting can be attributed to various factors. One primary reason is its historically conservative stance towards gambling; many lawmakers and community leaders worry that expanding it could lead to social problems like addiction, financial strain, and crime.

Constitutional Restrictions—Amending South Carolina’s state constitution to change gambling laws would be a lengthy, challenging, and time-consuming process that requires voter approval.

Religious groups – Several organizations with strong religious ties have voiced opposition to gambling expansion on moral grounds and advocated for keeping current restrictions in place.

Political Wariness – Even legislators who support sports betting worry about potential backlash from voters opposed to gambling.

Concerns Over Problem Gambling – Some concerns that legalized sports betting could contribute to gambling addiction, leading to calls for additional safeguards and responsible gaming measures.

Despite these fears, attitudes evolve as residents witness the economic benefits sports betting has brought to other states. Some lawmakers may reevaluate their stance as potential tax revenue losses become clearer.

Impact of Legalizing Sports Betting in Neighboring States

South Carolina is located near states that have either already legalized sports betting or are actively working toward legalization, including North Carolina, where in-person sports betting has been legalized at tribal casinos and is expected to expand online betting soon; Georgia and Tennessee both debate sports betting legislation while offering legal betting markets online.

Legalized gambling options across state lines have several significant ramifications:

South Carolina residents are crossing state lines to place bets, potentially sending tax revenue back across borders to neighboring states.

Local businesses that would benefit from legalized betting, such as bars and entertainment venues, miss out on the economic opportunities that legalization provides.

Lack of regulation could force South Carolinians to use offshore sportsbooks that lack consumer protections or state oversight, with no consumer safeguards or oversight provided.

South Carolina may come under increasing pressure from constituents wanting to legally bet without leaving the state.

These factors are prompting some lawmakers to rethink their position, especially as they see the financial benefits other states are reaping from such legislation. If South Carolina delays further, its chances of staying competitive in an increasingly vital industry increase significantly.

What the Proposed Legalization of Sports Betting Could Mean for South Carolina

Legalizing sports betting in Carolina could bring several economic and social changes. States that have legalized sports betting have seen increases in tax revenue, job creation, and tourism as a result.

Possible benefits may include:

Taxes on sports betting could provide new revenue sources for public education, infrastructure projects, and social services.

Consumer Protection – Regulated markets would offer greater security and oversight than unregulated offshore sportsbooks, reducing fraud risks while assuring fair play.

Business Growth—Local businesses such as hotels, restaurants, and bars could benefit from increased foot traffic generated through partnerships with sportsbooks.

Job Growth – Legal sports betting would necessitate hiring for regulatory agencies, sportsbook operators, and customer support roles, creating employment.

Legalization would likely include stringent regulations to address concerns over gambling addiction and responsible betting. Safeguards like spending limits, self-exclusion programs, and public awareness campaigns would likely be part of any proposed legislation.

What to Watch Out for in the Coming Years

South Carolina may not have taken steps toward legal sports betting yet, but discussions are far from over, and public interest is growing quickly, meaning new proposals could emerge soon enough.

Key components to consider include:

Lawmakers could introduce fresh legislative proposals in future sessions with revised structures designed to reach a broader audience.

Shifting Public Opinion—As more states legalize sports betting, South Carolina residents could increasingly lobby lawmakers for similar changes, which could put increased strain on them.

Potential ballot initiatives—If lawmakers hesitate, efforts could be made to bring an issue directly before voters through a referendum.

As neighboring states reap financial gains from sports betting revenue, South Carolina may find it increasingly difficult to ignore any potential monetary advantages from such wagering.

As sports betting becomes an ever-more-pervasive trend, South Carolina must eventually decide whether it wants to remain on the sidelines or join other states by accepting this industry.

South Carolina remains one of the strictest in terms of sports betting laws, yet ongoing legislative efforts indicate change may be coming soon. While concerns regarding gambling’s social impact continue to dominate the debate, potential financial benefits and pressure from neighboring states could eventually prompt South Carolina to alter its policy stance on sports betting. For now, residents and stakeholders must stay up-to-date and closely monitor developments as the state evaluates all available options.