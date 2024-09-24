How to bet on soccer and win

There are many high-demand bookmakers in the USA for soccer betting. The online gambling industry features casinos that offer over 500 soccer matches from top leagues and tournaments to bet on daily. You can take advantage of the generous bonuses, live broadcasts, and more than 1000 betting markets offered.
How to bet on soccer matches like a pro: tips for winning big
How to register with a bookmaker?
The casino account creation process is always straightforward. Below is the step-by-step guide to follow.
- Visit the official website
- Click on the ‘register’ button at the upper right corner of the page.
- Pick your preferred sign-up option depending on the platform
- Enter your credentials in the required fields.
- Submit your registration and wait for a confirmation via email.
How to make a bet on soccer?
Making a wager on soccer is very simple. The following is a guide to help you place your first soccer bet:
- Go to the bookie’s website on your device/PC or launch the official app.
- Create an account or log in.
- Deposit money using your suitable banking options.
- Select either Live or Sports, depending on your interest.
- Press the soccer button on the left side of the vertical menu to reveal the list of countries and top tournaments.
- Pick the country and competition to reveal a list of soccer matches available for betting.
- Tap on the game you are interested in and analyze the betting markets.
- Choose your bet and check your bet slip on the right side of the screen to customize it.
- Press the yellow button to confirm your bet.
Types of bets to make on soccer
Depending on your taste and preferences, you can make various bets on this platform. These include:
Bet type
Description
Ordinary
Putting your money on a single outcome of a match
Express
It involves combining at least two individual bets into one bet slip. You win when all the predictions are correct.
Series
It is a middle ground between ordinary and express bets. The bets are divided among different outcomes; you can win even if some are incorrect.
1×2
It entails betting on the result of a soccer match, i.e., home win, away win or draw.
Total Over/Under
You predict whether the number of goals, cards, corners, etc., will exceed a specified number.
It involves giving a virtual advantage/disadvantage to a team to even the playing field.
Both Teams to Score (BTTS)
Betting on whether both teams will score at least one goal in the match or not
Soccer competition to bet on
Several bookies provide numerous soccer competitions from across the globe. Below are just a few of the best leagues to bet on soccer on this website:
- FIFA World Cup
- UEFA Champions League
- English Premier League
- La Liga
- Seria A
- Bundesliga
In the US, there are multiple soccer competitions that you can bet on. They include:
- Major League Soccer
- US Open Cup
- CONCACAF Champions League
- Copa America
- Mexican Liga MX
Tips on how to bet on soccer
In soccer, following some golden rule will always be helpful. Having the right soccer strategy will enable you to win big and become profitable. These tips include:
- Do not bet with emotions. It is advisable to be emotionally neutral on teams you wager on. Being emotionally attached can affect your judgment and reduce your chances of winning.
- Try the lesser-known leagues and teams. Second-tier leagues and South American teams are relatively easy to win as they have more value bets than popular leagues. Remember that most winning bets do not come from the big leagues.
- Become a specialist. You can decide to focus on the leagues that others ignore and become an expert in them. Consequently, you’ll have obvious advantages other punters can’t see.
- Manage your bankroll. Before embarking on your betting journey, set an amount you are comfortable losing and stick to it.
- Use different bookmakers. You can bet with numerous betting sites, so don’t stick with one. Go for betting sites that accept Apple Pay and other payment method betting sites that you prefer.
- Take advantage of the welcome bonuses. Signing with multiple bookmakers guarantees you a long-term profit as you will not be playing with your own funds.
- Follow soccer experts and tipsters. Relying on the football knowledge of an expert can help you develop a winning strategy. Find a professional and follow his advice instead of following your instincts alone.
