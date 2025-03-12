peter dillon's soccer bar in midtown

Peter Dillon’s is a Newcastle United Supporters bar in midtown Manhattan run by passionate Newcastle fans. So, naturally. there are specials on Newcastle Brown Ale and $4 shots during all games. Calling all Geordie boys and girls! Welcome to your New York home.
Howay the Lads! Cheer On Newcastle United At Peter Dillon's In New York
Welcome to the heart of New York, where the fervor of Newcastle fans resonates through the streets. Step into Peter Dillon’s and immerse yourself in a sea of black-and-white stripes, echoing laughter, and animated discussions. In this bustling Irish pub, passion reigns supreme as Toon Army devotees unite for a memorable meet-up like no other.
Owner’s Fergal Titley & Sean Henshaw launched their Newcastle United supporters club at Peter Dillon’s in 2021 and have watched it grow from strength to strength.
From tales of triumph to the shared agony of defeats, each conversation is a testament to the unwavering spirit of these loyal Magpies fans.
“On Matchday it’s brilliant – It’s like a religion,” say’s owner Sean Henshaw. “We’re steadily growing, we have our own flag outside and signed jerseys from the club.”
If you are a Newcastle fan living in New York or just visiting, get yourself down to Peter Dillon’s on matchday where the air is filled with roaring cheers, friendly banter, and the unmistakable camaraderie that defines the Newcastle fanbase worldwide.