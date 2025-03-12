peter dillon's soccer bar in midtown

Welcome to the heart of New York, where the fervor of Newcastle fans resonates through the streets. Step into Peter Dillon’s and immerse yourself in a sea of black-and-white stripes, echoing laughter, and animated discussions. In this bustling Irish pub, passion reigns supreme as Toon Army devotees unite for a memorable meet-up like no other.

Owner’s Fergal Titley & Sean Henshaw launched their Newcastle United supporters club at Peter Dillon’s in 2021 and have watched it grow from strength to strength.

From tales of triumph to the shared agony of defeats, each conversation is a testament to the unwavering spirit of these loyal Magpies fans.