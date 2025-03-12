First Touch

Menu

Peter Dillon’s Soccer Bar in Midtown

By /

Peter Dillon’s is a Newcastle United Supporters bar in midtown Manhattan run by passionate Newcastle fans. So, naturally. there are specials on Newcastle Brown Ale and $4 shots during all games. Calling all Geordie boys and girls! Welcome to your New York home.

peter dillon's soccer bar in midtown

Howay the Lads! Cheer On Newcastle United At Peter Dillon's In New York

Welcome to the heart of New York, where the fervor of Newcastle fans resonates through the streets. Step into Peter Dillon’s and immerse yourself in a sea of black-and-white stripes, echoing laughter, and animated discussions. In this bustling Irish pub, passion reigns supreme as Toon Army devotees unite for a memorable meet-up like no other. 

Owner’s Fergal Titley & Sean Henshaw launched their Newcastle United supporters club at Peter Dillon’s in 2021 and have watched it grow from strength to strength. 

From tales of triumph to the shared agony of defeats, each conversation is a testament to the unwavering spirit of these loyal Magpies fans. 

Peter Dillon's Owners Fergal Titley & Sean Henshaw
Owners Fergal Titley & Sean Henshaw cheer on the lads at Peter Dillon's

“On Matchday it’s brilliant – It’s like a religion,” say’s owner Sean Henshaw. “We’re steadily growing, we have our own flag outside and signed jerseys from the club.”

If you are a Newcastle fan living in New York or just visiting, get yourself down to Peter Dillon’s on matchday where the air is filled with roaring cheers, friendly banter, and the unmistakable camaraderie that defines the Newcastle fanbase worldwide.   

Peter Dillon’s
2 East 36th Street.  212 300 4091

Newcastle fans watch the game at Peter Dillon's soccer pub in midtown
Newcastle United fans enjoying a match at Peter Dillon's in midtown New York

Watch live Newcastle games at Peter Dillon’s!
Check our soccer TV guide for info on live soccer every day.

peter dillon's soccer bar logo
Scroll to Top