The Churchill Tavern soccer bar in New York City is the most popular and authentic British Pub in the State. The menu is a taste of home, British food at its finest. Sausage rolls with your soccer game? No problem. The Churchill always generates a great atmosphere for soccer games, especially if they involve England. Between here and The Dog & Bone we have two of the best England supporter bars in New York.
Welcome To The Churchill In New York
Step into The Churchill Tavern in the heart of New York City and transport yourself to the cozy and vibrant ambiance of a traditional British pub. With its authentic decor, hearty cuisine, and extensive selection of ales and spirits, this establishment offers an unforgettable British experience like no other in the Big Apple.
From the moment you walk through the door, you are greeted with the sounds of lively chatter and clinking glasses, setting the stage for a memorable dining and socializing experience. Immerse yourself in the rich history and warmth of British hospitality as you indulge in classic dishes such as fish and chips, bangers and mash, and shepherd’s pie, prepared with a modern twist. Whether you’re a homesick Brit or an adventurous New Yorker looking to explore something new, The Churchill Tavern promises a taste of England right in the heart of NYC.
Visit The Churchill Tavern In Midtown Manhattan
Make The Churchill Tavern in Midtown a part of your soccer viewing experience in New York. Visit them at 45 East 28th Street for an experience you won’t regret.
Call The Churchill for more info at 646 476 8419 or visit them online.
And don’t forget to bookmark our soccer on TV guide for all the info you need to catch a live soccer game at The Churchill.