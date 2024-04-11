Could these 2 Serie A stars leave in the summer?

Alphonso Davies’ potential move away from Bayern Munich could see the departure of one of Serie A’s best left-backs.

The Canadian speedster got off to an electric start in the Bundesliga back in 2019-20 but injuries and inconsistent play in the years since have the Bavarian giants looking to cash in on the 23-year-old prodigy, with a rumored €50 million move to Real Madrid on the table. As Bayern searches for his potential replacement, one name that has come up consistently is AC Milan’s Theo Hernandez.

According to Sky Sports Florian Plettenberg, Hernandez is on Bayern’s list of possible replacements for Davies, particularly noting his versatility on the left side of the pitch. At AC Milan, Theo Hernandez’s stats have cemented himself as one of the best attacking left-backs in the world, making 46 goal contributions, including 27 goals, across his five seasons with the club.

And, he wouldn’t be the first in his family to play for the Titans of German football. His older brother Lucas made over 100 appearances for Bayern Munich from 2019 to 2023, contributing to four Bundesliga titles as well as the 2019-20 Champions League trophy.

But, with AC Milan in scorching form and behind only arch-rivals Inter in the Serie A table, it remains to be seen whether the Rossoneri will be willing to sell. According to Daniele Longo writing for Calciomercato, Milan are already negotiating a contract extension with Hernandez, with the goal of getting a deal finalised ahead of the summer transfer window.

Staying in Milan, one of Serie A’s best all-around players has been a major target for multiple Premier League clubs. Nicolo Barella has been working wonders on the pitch for Inter Milan in recent years and is a major reason why the Nerazzurri are flying 14 points at the top of the table.

Despite Nicolo Barella not having eye-popping stats, the dynamic midfielder contributes in basically all facets of play. Barella is capable of breaking up opponents’ possessions and immediately starting counterattacks thanks to his tireless work rate, as well as serving as an accurate and reliable set-piece taker.

During the summer of 2023, Barella was a key target for multiple Premier League clubs, particularly title contenders Manchester City and Arsenal. The treble-winning Manchester side were reportedly impressed with the Italian star’s performance during last year’s Champions League final, and reportedly targeted him as a potential replacement for Bernardo Silva.

According to CalcioMercato, Arsenal were prepared to offer a 2-for-1 swap deal that included American striker Folarin Balogun and versatile Japanese defender Takehiro Tomiyasu alongside additional cash.

But, it looks like neither team will be getting their hands on Barella anytime soon, as Inter’s star man recently signed a new contract that will keep him at the club until 2029.