A Short Guide for A Soccer Bar Tour in the USA For Beginners

The easiest way to make a soccer bar tour in America is to choose an Interstate freeway I-90. It is a major transcontinental road that goes through east-west parts of the USA. The highway is in good repair and well-signed. The traffic is basically manageable except during rush hours in densely populated areas. Passing by large cities on the route, you can exit and do side trips to drop into bars to watch soccer. So, download a Google Map and include in your itinerary the following stops:

The Three Lions Pub, Redmond, WA

Three Lions Pub is a sports café with a full bar and British cuisine. The hall is intended for 75 people. It’s the best place to make acquaintance with traditional English delicacies like fish n’ chips, Lancashire Pasty, Shepherd’s pie, and Scottish smoked salmon. Here you can also try signature cocktails that push the boundaries of daily reality. Sports fans can enjoy watching football matches on 5 televisions tuned to English/European Premier League Soccer.

Smithfield Hall, NYC

Smithfield Hall is one of New York’s top-ranking sports bars and grills serving classic and contemporary American cuisine. It is located in the center of the city, just a few blocks away from Madison Square Garden. Visitors can take their seats either outside or inside of the bistro. Don’t waste your time, reserve one of 9 outdoor heated tables with 8 TVs in the pavement café. Or make yourself comfortable in one of 2 inside bars with 27 tables with 26 TVs. The bar is enormously popular among New Yorkers.

Sullivan’s Tap, Boston, Massachusetts

Sullivan’s Tap is the oldest sports pub in Boston. The place has been working since 1933 and belongs to typical dive bars with the eclectic atmosphere of an old-styled inn. Being a well-known hub for all football enthusiasts, Sullivan’s Tap is a perfect stop to catch the game on-screen. Enjoy the matches on giant TVs and don’t forget to order no-frill food and in-expensive drinks to make your watching in a “just like at home” atmosphere. Multitude bar games will add some fun to the party.

Actually, there are many worthy soccer bars to visit while driving via the Interstate freeway I-90. You can add more notable destinations to your traveler list to visit when passing by the major states:

Idaho – Liga Boise;

Montana – Hooligans Spot Bar & Grills;

Wyoming – The Library Sports Grille&Brewery;

South Dakota, T.C.’s Referee | Sports Bar;

Minnesota – Mac’s Industrial Sports Bar;

Ohio – The Pitch Cincy;

Pennsylvania – Sidekicks Sports Bar.

Planning a Soccer Bar Tour: How to Choose The Best Transportation Option

Compared to traditional methods of traveling, road trips are the most convenient, cost-effective, and flexible way of voyaging through soccer bars. The pros of a booked automobile are numerous:

You are not tied to timetables of public transportation and schedules of tours.

When you rent a car, you are free to compose your itinerary and change it spontaneously – due to this, your exploration will become more flexible and adapted to your traveling moods.

A hired vehicle supplies a driver with high comfort and privacy such as cozy seats, plenty of interior space, air conditioning, a roomy baggage compartment, and maneuverability.

Cars for rent in the USA are offered at affordable prices, especially if you rent a car beforehand. Group travelers can save money and rent a 9-seater which allows you to travel at a cheaper price. Your Soccer Bars tour will be even more beneficial if you opt for proper fuel selection and unlimited mileage offered at Rental24h.com.