The Full Scottish Football Report – Oct 25

Groups representing Celtic supporters met with members of the club board on Monday to discuss concerns over “mismanagement” of the first team. The phrase “everything is relative” certainly applies here. Across the city, Rangers finally put manager Russell Martin out of his misery, sacking him Sunday just seven league matches into his tenure.

The Scot-by-way-of-England likely deserved better, but the writing (graffiti?) had been on the wall for weeks. Drawing away to Falkirk, heading into the ongoing international break was merely the last straw.

Under new ownership, ’Gers was in the midst of a squad overhaul, but they remained a work in progress following the closure of the summer transfer window. If Celtic supporters believe their club had a less-than-stellar summer window—and it did—then imagine what they would make of the business conducted in Govan, which saw no real significant signings and little in the way of “development” recruits.

In short, Martin didn’t have much to work with, and he wasn’t able to take what he had and make it better.

Instability haunts Rangers

And now, with the next Glasgow derby, Brendan Rodgers, the Irishman in the middle of his third season in his second spell in charge at Celtic, will face his 12th different Rangers manager, a shocking sign of instability and—dare we say it?—mismanagement.

The 49ers Group, which finalized its takeover of the Ibrox club in the summer, is only just starting, so it can’t be blamed for the failings of the past.

But some of the men who have walked through the revolving door of managers at the club over the past decade or so came with track records of success at prior stops in their respective careers—yes, even Martin.

There is some truth to the unique pressures and demands in Glasgow being too much for many, but… 11 different people? Well, that seems like a lot.

Perhaps ’Gers will be 12th-time-lucky and score with the next appointment. But would you, dear reader, be willing to take that bet?