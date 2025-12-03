The Full Scottish Football Report – Nov 25

A thirty-year wait has ended as Scotland qualify for the World Cup 2026. By the time you read these words, dear reader, you’ll have likely heard about the latest thriller at Hampden, a must-win match against Denmark that included six goals—a couple of supreme quality—and a red card. Check out the astonishing highlights in this video below.

A thirty-year wait has ended as Scotland qualify for the World Cup 2026. By the time you read these words, dear reader, you’ll have likely heard about the latest thriller at Hampden, a must-win match against Denmark that included six goals—a couple of supreme quality—and a red card. Check out the astonishing highlights in this video below.

After all, the Scots haven’t reached the pinnacle of international football since 1998, when they finished 27th in the then 32-team field. Now, manager Steve Clarke, a man who appeared on the verge of receiving his marching orders from the Tartan Army only one year ago, becomes the first national team bench boss to secure qualification to three major tournaments—the Euros (twice) and now the World Cup Finals.

Yes, the Tartan Army will need to book passage to North America and prepare for sticker shock when they see the prices for match tickets. And the players, too, will need to steel themselves for what is sure to be challenging opposition, even with the tournament’s expanded field.

Tierney Scores

On a selfish level, we’re pleased to see Kieran Tierney not only make the scoresheet Tuesday night, but to net the deciding tally in extra time no less. That can only serve to bolster his confidence following what has been a sluggish start to the 2025-26 season for his club.

That fellow Celt Kasper Schmeichel conceded a howler a few minutes later, though, could be considered a continuation of a disturbing trend of poor performances for the goalkeeper at the national stadium in Glasgow.

Still, his Danish side has the qualification play-off ahead to make amends. But this isn’t the Full Danish. It’s the Full Scottish—and the Scots have a World Cup to look forward to. All the cynics in the world (even Scots) couldn’t put a negative spin on that.