Scottish Football Season 2025-26 Preview

Your Premiership champions will be… CELTIC. Yes, the Hoops will take home the title for the 14th time in 15 seasons, but they will not do so with the same ease as in 2024-25. Parkhead bench boss Brendan Rodgers has practically been begging for squad reinforcements in the press and some have arrived—most notably, the triumphant return of Kieran Tierney. Celtic likely have enough to win the league now but…

RANGERS will be better, under new manager Russell Martin. As Glasgow’s big two always serve as each other’s measuring sticks, the Ibrox side not only have a new gaffer, they also have new ownership (49ers Group) and, thus, a new infusion of cash. Nine new first team signings (compared with four, or five, at Celtic, to date) should make for a better squad, one that will challenge for the league until the end of the season and, perhaps, net the League and/or Scottish Cup.

The improvement at Ibrox isn’t the only reason ’Gers are a lock for second, of course. Once again, the rest of the top flight hasn’t exactly set the world on fire in terms of bringing in impact players, due largely to cash constraints. HIBS, DUNDEE UNITED and ABERDEEN will duke it out to finish a distant third, and our money is on the DONS this time around.

Relegation Battle

The battle for relegation will be much more interesting. On paper, newly promoted LIVINGSTON and FALKIRK look the favorites to return to the Championship at season’s end, but we at the Full Scottish think highly of their respective managers, David Martindale and John McGlynn. Conversely, MOTHERWELL may be in trouble with Scottish football newbie Jens Berthel Askou and the fact that the best player for the Steelmen, LENNON MILLER, is halfway out the door won’t help. The Fir Park side will go down.

Similar, past Premiership stalwarts ST. JOHNSTONE (under U.S. owner Adam Webb) and ROSS COUNTY could be in line for a quick return to the top flight, but AYR UNITED, under manager (and former Celtic skipper) Scott Brown will beat one of them to the punch.

In terms of individual recognition, Celtic’s DAIZEN MAEDA is a shoe-in for Player of the Season (again), if he stays healthy (and in Scotland until the end of the season) but big things are expected of his teammate, ARNE ENGELS, and we think he’ll deliver this time around.

And we can’t wait to see it.