The Full Scottish Football Report – April 2025

Last week, we wrote about what had been a rough two-week period for Scottish football and several interested parties, including both Celtic and Rangers as well as the Scottish national team. Unfortunately, this week has made that fortnight seem like halcyon days.

On Tuesday, representatives for the victims of alleged historic abuse at Celtic Boys Club announced that more than 20 legal claims had been settled for a seven-figure sum. This means that roughly 70% of the nearly 30 former players who had launched a class action against Celtic for damages have agreed to settlements, with additional settlements expected in the coming weeks.

Celtic Statement

Several former coaches and officials at the boys club have been convicted in recent years of sexual crimes against teenage players spanning decades. For years, Celtic argued that the Celtic Boys Club was a separate entity.

In a statement, Celtic said, “The club acknowledges the strength of the survivors of abuse who have come forward, and hope that this resolution may help to bring them some closure. Celtic Football Club is appalled by any form of historic abuse and has great sympathy for those who suffered abuse and for their families. The club is very sorry that these events took place at Celtic Boys’ Club. The club takes this abuse extremely seriously because of the historic contacts between the two organisations.”

We realize that this issue transcends football—and is obviously far more important. However, it’s worth noting that Celtic are far from the only club in Scotland—not to mention elsewhere—that have had to deal with similar allegations.

On a positive note, cases such as these have definitely been a factor at efforts to reform youth development programs at clubs globally. However, as we’ve noted in this space, more work needs to be done.

Reform

Yes, the idea is to develop the future athletes of the sport, which Celtic and several other clubs in Scotland have had trouble doing of late. But that needs to be done in a safe environment.

Speaking of the future, the Scottish Premiership may look significantly different in the coming seasons, if a few reformers have their way. According to recent reports, the top division could soon have as many as 16 teams, up from the current 12. The move could mean the end of the “split,” in which the top six and bottom six clubs in the top flight face off against one another to close out the season.

The proposed change has the support of St. Johnstone owner Adam Webb, who was interviewed by the Full Scottish recently, among others, but it remains to be seen if enough clubs in the country truly have the resources to remain competitive against higher-level competition.

Those of us of a certain age will remember Gretna. And the last thing the sport in Scotland needs now is more news like that.