Schedule for U.S. Open Cup 2nd Round

The draw and schedule for the Second Round of the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, U.S. Soccer’s National Championship, have been announced by U.S. Soccer.
Sixteen Second Round meetings are set to take place across the country from April 1-2; any updates to match details will be made at ussoccer.com/us-open-cup/schedule. Like the First Round, all Second Round affairs can be viewed live and for free exclusively via U.S. Soccer’s YouTube home.
2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Second Round Pairings
Tuesday, April 1
Columbus Crew 2 (NP) vs. Lexington Sporting Club (USLC)
6 p.m. ET | Lower.com Field; Columbus, Ohio
South Georgia Tormenta FC (USLL1) vs. FORO SC (UPSL)
7 p.m. ET | Tormenta Stadium; Statesboro, Ga.
Inter Miami CF II (NP) vs. Miami FC (USLC)
7:30 p.m. ET | Chase Stadium; Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Charlotte Independence (USLL1) vs. Carolina Core FC (NP)
7:30 p.m. ET | Mecklenburg County Sportsplex at Matthews; Matthews, N.C.
Monterey Bay FC (USLC) vs. El Farolito (NPSL)
10 p.m. ET | Cardinale Stadium; Seaside, Calif.
AV ALTA FC (USLL1) vs. LAFC2 (NP)
10:30 p.m. ET | Lancaster Memorial Stadium; Lancaster, Calif.
Wednesday, April 2
Loudoun United FC (USLC) vs. Virginia Dream FC (USASA)
6:30 p.m. ET | Segra Field; Leesburg, Va.
Portland Hearts of Pine (USLL1) vs. Hartford Athletic (USLC)
6:30 p.m. ET | Franklin Athletic Complex; Lewiston, Me.
Westchester SC (USLL1) vs. NY Pancyprian Freedoms (USASA)
7 p.m. ET | The Stadium at Memorial Field; Mt. Vernon, N.Y.
Chattanooga FC (NP) vs. Chattanooga Red Wolves SC (USLL1)
7 p.m. ET | Finley Stadium; Chattanooga, Tenn.
Greenville Triumph (USLL1) vs. One Knoxville SC (USLL1)
7 p.m. ET | Paladin Stadium at Furman University; Greenville, S.C.
FC Naples (USLL1) vs. Little Rock Rangers (USLL2)
7:30 p.m. ET | Paradise Coast Sports Complex; Naples, Fla.
Forward Madison FC (USLL1) vs. FC Tulsa (USLC)
7:30 p.m. ET | Breese Stevens Field; Madison, Wisc.
Des Moines Menace (USLL2) vs. Flatirons FC (USLL2)/Union Omaha (USLL1) winner
8:30 p.m. ET | Valley Stadium; West Des Moines, Iowa
Tacoma Defiance (NP) vs. Spokane Velocity FC (USLL1)
10 p.m. ET | Starfire Sports Complex; Tukwila, Wash.
Ventura County FC (NP) vs. El Paso Locomotive (USLC)
10:30 p.m. ET | Dignity Health Sports Park Track & Field Stadium; Carson, Calif.
Second Round pairings were made on a geographical basis. If three or more teams/pairings were from the same proximity, matchups for these teams were made by random selection. Instances where a logical geographic fit did not exist were resolved by random selection. Home teams for each round are determined by random selection among those who apply to host.
The Second Round winners will move on to the Third Round (April 15-16), where they will be pitted against 16 Division II professional teams from the USL Championship.