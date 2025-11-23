Rose Lavelle Goal Wins NWSL Title for Gotham FC

A single Rose Lavelle goal in the 80th minute, when she curled a left-footed shot from the edge of the box, was enough to deliver a 1-0 win over archrival Washington Spirit. The magical strike helped Gotham FC clinch their second NWSL Championship title in three years.
NJ/NY Gotham FC 1 Washington Spirit 0
The win completed the sequel of Gotham’s 2023 NWSL Championship run – both teams were the lowest seed in the NWSL Playoffs before winning three straight games on the way to claiming the trophy in the world’s most competitive league. This time, Gotham scored the latest game-winner in NWSL playoff history, the latest game-winner in regulation in NWSL playoff history and the latest game-winner in NWSL Championship history in its three wins.
The victory also sealed Gotham’s second major trophy this year after the New Jersey/New York club claimed the inaugural Concacaf W Champions Cup continental title in May.
MVP Rose Lavelle scores late winner
“Every winner is special,” said Gotham FC coach Juan Carlos Amorós, who won his third trophy with the club. “We worked so hard for this moment. To become a champion is the moment the referee blows the whistle. Until that moment, you’re trying to be a champion and then you’re a champion forever.”
Gotham FC played a measured, confident game, preventing second-seeded Washington from registering a shot on target in a performance that perfectly reflected the team’s defensive strength this year. It was the fourth shutout of the Spirit this season – and the club’s second win over its longstanding rival.
The game-winning sequence in front of a sold-out PayPal Park crowd of 18,000 unfolded in typical Gotham fashion, with a magnificent long pass from standout rookie Sarah Schupansky, a driving, tormenting dribble from Bruninha and a sublime finish from one of the best players in the world.
Lavelle was named the NWSL Championship Match MVP for her performance in the final, winning the last major trophy an American in the NWSL can add to their mantle.
Icing on the cake for Lavelle
“I keep saying this is such a special group,” Lavelle said on the ceremony stage after the match. “We’ve had such a tough season, and this was just the most special way to top it off. We couldn’t have done it without every single person from top to bottom. It’s been amazing. This is the icing on the cake.”
The victory also sealed Gotham’s second major trophy this year after the New Jersey/New York club claimed the inaugural Concacaf W Champions Cup continental title in May.
Gotham FC Victory Parade set for City Hall, NYC Monday 9am
The team will be celbrating their Championship season at NYC City Hall tomorrow at 9am. All fans are welcome to join in the fun. The club promises there will be music, giveaways, and special guests. And of course, confetti. Get your free ticket here to reserve a seat.
Line Ups
Gotham FC (4-3-3):
30 – Ann-Katrin Berger (GK); 22 – Mandy Freeman (C), 27 – Jess Carter, 6 – Emily Sonnett, 4 – Lilly Reale (62’ 3 – Bruninha); 7 – Jaelin Howell, 11 – Sarah Schupansky, 16 – Rose Lavelle; 23 – Midge Purce, 9 – Esther González, 2 – Jaedyn Shaw
Unused substitutes: 1 – Shelby Hogan (GK); 5 – Josefine Hasbo, 10 – Geyse, 13 – Ella Stevens, 18 – Gabi Portilho, 19 – Kayla Duran, 21 – Sofia Cook, 28 – Katie Stengel
Head coach: Juan Carlos Amorós
Washington Spirit (5-3-2):
1 — Aubrey Kingsbury (GK); 19 — Rosemonde Kouassi, 24 — Esme Morgan, 4 — Jessica Bernal, 9 — Tara McKeown, 6 — Kate Wiesner (89’ 26 — Paige Metayer); 17 — Hal Herschfelt (81’ 20 – Deborah Abiodun) , 10 — Leicy Santos, 7 — Croix Bethune; 21 — Gift Monday, 27 — Sofia Cantore (57’ 2 – Trinity Rodman)
Unused substitutes: 28 — Sandy MacIver (GK); 5 — Narumi Miura, 13 — Brittany Ratcliffe, 16 — Courtney Brown, 22 — Heather Stainbrook, 25 — Kysha Sylla
Head coach: Adrián González