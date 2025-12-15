Cristiano Ronaldo breaks record at World Cup 2022

Switzerland won their opening match with a very nicely worked goal against Cameroon. Embolo scored it just after the break. Having been born in Cameroon before moving as a six-year-old, he understandably chose not to go berserk and run towards the cameras. Instead he simply raised his arms in recognition.

The goal changed the game. Prior to that, Cameroon were by far the more threatening side. they really should have had a first-half lead. But as Canada underlined yesterday, shots at goal mean nothing if they don’t go in. The Swiss went from strength to strength thereafter. Perhaps they should have had more goals, though that would have been harsh on the African side. They gave plenty to the game and were worth a draw.

Tough path for Cameroon

As it was, with Brazil and Serbia still to come for Cameroon, qualification for them looked pretty tough now. Victory over Serbia in their next game was pretty much compulsory. The Swiss, on the other hand, looked a more than competent outfit in that second half. If they could maintain that standard in their last two games, they should come through.