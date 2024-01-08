Ream, Robinson Enduring Mixed Season At Fulham

Fulham have been a team with a strong US connection in the past, and that continues as Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson are part of this crazy campaign at Craven Cottage. Like fans, the team’s players have also been left exasperated with their performances, including the two USA internationals who have been involved in some of the crazy results.

The mixed form now sees The Cottagers dragged into the relegation soccer odds, something that would have been unthinkable at the start of the 2023/24 season.

Inconsistency

There is no team in the league this season that has shown less consistency than Fulham. Under the guidance of Marco Silva, the team has made a habit of consistently following up wins with losses. At times they have looked like world beaters, none more so than when recording two 5-0 wins against Nottingham Forest and West Ham, only to suffer three defeats in a row to Newcastle, Burnley, and Bournemouth.

Halfway Point

Heading into 2024, Fulham find themselves in 13th place with 24 points. 7 wins, 3 draws, and 10 defeats, which is far from ideal for any club, particularly from a team that once again has top-half aspirations.

They say that 40 points is the magical number that will see teams avoid relegation from the Premier League, so if Fulham’s inconsistent form continues, there is every chance that they could get dragged into a relegation battle towards the end of the season.

Fans will be hoping that their key players such as Ream and Robinson can start showing their true levels in the second half of the season, and if they do, they should be able to pull away from danger before it becomes too late.

Former US Greats To Play For Fulham

Antonee Robinson and Tim Ream may be the only US internationals plying their trade at Fulham in the present day, but The Cottagers have also been represented by some of the USA’s greatest players in the past. Below are two such legends that once flew the flag for The States at Craven Cottage.

Clint Dempsey

One of America’s greatest-ever players was also one of Fulham’s. Clint Dempsey represented the USMNT on 141 occasions, making him the number four on the all-time appearance list, but he also represented Fulham 194 times scoring a Premier League record 50 goals. He is fondly remembered as a club legend by fans.

Brian McBride

With 33 goals in 140 appearances, Brian McBride is also regarded as a club legend at Fulham. The big striker is also a legend of USMNT, scoring 30 goals in 96 games. McBride also represented Everton in the Premier League, but he will forever be remembered as a top-class Fulham goalscorer.

Goalkeepers, Kasey Keller and Marcus Hahnemann also represented The Cottagers in the Premier League, whilst US legend, Carlos Bocanegra also made over 100 appearances during his time with the club.