Will This Real Madrid Team Be Considered an All-Time Great in Years to Come?

The New Way

Don’t forget, this is a team lacking the Galactico approach of yesteryear, with Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale, Sergio Ramos, and Karim Benzema just some of those to have been shown the exit – willingly or, in the case of Benzema, with a hint of sadness.

Marco Asensio, Eden Hazard, Casemiro, Isco, Marcelo, Raphael Varane, Martin Odegaard… you could make a pretty handy team out of the players that Real have allowed to pass through the Bernabeu over the past couple of seasons.

But in their stead has come a gang of hungrier new recruits; each of whom keen to play their part in a new dynasty in the Spanish capital.

The average age of Real’s squad now is a shade over 27, but that drops to 25 and 26 respectively for their midfield and forward options. In short, Ancelotti and his recruitment team have created a monster – a winning machine that could stick around in Madrid for years to come.

But the Italian head coach hasn’t done away entirely with experience. Dani Carvajal and Federico Valverde remain lynchpins of the team, while the likes of Toni Kroos and Luka Modric remain key pieces of Ancelotti’s squad as they enter the autumns of their respective careers.

Curiously, one of their key figures this term has been a player who can be defined as anything but a Galactico. Joselu spent four seasons in the English Premier League with Stoke City and Newcastle United, scoring just ten goals.