Ranking the 5 Best College Football Stadiums

To many football fans across the country, the home ground of their favorite team is considered holy ground, and a place where some of their best memories were made. This is why some of the nation’s most iconic stadiums, such as the Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, home of the Green Bay Packers is a legendary theatre of dreams with a rich history.

However, the love of football stadiums starts long before reaching the NFL. American college football has a massive following of fans, and game day usually sees the stadiums of popular teams being packed to the rafters.

While the football match itself is the biggest draw, a lot of fans also go there for the atmosphere. That feeling of being surrounded by fellow football fans and cheering your team on is what many fans love.

What Creates a Great Game-day Atmosphere?

Is it the size of the stadium that helps create a great game-day atmosphere? Perhaps it is the design, vibrant team colors, and acoustics? The truth is, it is difficult to pin-pointy what makes one stadium have a better atmosphere than another.

In reality, it is probably a combination of many things. Some teams have such passionate fans that even on a bleak and rainy afternoon, the atmosphere inside the stadium will be electric. In other cases, the history of the teams is so colorful that the tension builds up to very high levels on game day.

Whatever the reason is, some college football stadiums have made a name for themselves for hosting some of the most exciting and memorable game days in history. These stadiums have such a massive effect on both the fans and the players that whenever games are played there, the atmosphere alone is enough to make the experience unforgettable.

Five Awesome Stadiums to Enjoy Football on Game Day

When ranking the best college football stadiums in the country, many different factors are usually considered. However, one of the most important metrics used is the kind of atmosphere the stadium has on game day.

The following are five college stadiums that have become some of the best places to be on game day:

Neyland Stadium – Tennessee Volunteers

When you step inside the Neyland Stadium, home of the Tennessee Volunteers, you are immediately captivated by the vibrant atmosphere. With the iconic white and orange colors of this historical college team being waved by passionate fans, Neyland Stadium has one of the best atmospheres you will ever experience.

The stadium has a maximum capacity of more than 100,000 screaming fans. That on its own is enough to intimidate any away teams playing against the Volunteers. On the Saturdays that this stadium hosts gameday, its atmosphere captivates the entire state as the fans rally behind their favorite team.

Tiger Stadium – LSU Tigers

The town of Baton Rouge is not one of the most exciting places to spend the weekend, unless of course, there is a football game happening at the Tiger Stadium. This home ground of the LSU Tigers has seen a lot of drama in its time. Its atmosphere is so intense that visiting the Tiger Stadium is a difficult trip for many college teams.

If you want a taste of that intensity, visit the stadium on a day when the home team is hosting Alabama Crimson Tide. The decades-old fierce rivalry between these two teams makes for an intense and electric atmosphere inside the Tiger Stadium.

Michigan Stadium – Michigan Wolverines

If you want to hear what 107,000 screaming fans sound like, visit the Michigan Stadium on game day. The Michigan Wolverines have the honor of playing inside the biggest college football stadium in the country. It is perhaps this knowledge that has historically driven the team to display some of the best action on the NCAA football calendar.

Even in a vibrant state such as Michigan, this stadium ranks among the biggest attractions when hosting football games. While size alone is not enough to guarantee a great stadium atmosphere, the passionate fans of the Michigan Wolverines are able to do justice to their awesome football stadium.

Beaver Stadium – Penn State Nittany Lions

When the Penn State Nittany Lions are playing, the atmosphere inside the iconic Beaver Stadium is unforgettable. This stadium has a maximum capacity of more than 106,000 fans, and on game day, there is hardly an empty seat available. That is how passionate the fans of the Nittany Lions are.

Even though many people believe that the Beaver Stadium is now a far cry from what it used to be, it is still one of the best places to be on game day. Since its construction in 1960, the Beaver Stadium has undergone many expansions to its current colossal size.

However, there are already plans to inject a further $700 million into additional renovations. By the time the renovations are completed in 2027, you can only imagine what the atmosphere will be like inside that stadium on game day.

Ohio Stadium – Ohio State Buckeyes (Best College Football Stadium)

One of the most iconic pieces of architecture that graces the Ohio landscape is the Ohio Stadium, nicknamed the Horseshoe. When Howard Dwight Smith designed this stadium to be the home of the Ohio State Buckeyes, he could not have guessed that he was creating the best college football stadium in the country.

The pressure of playing on such a legendary turf is something the Buckeyes have become accustomed to, and the team usually puts on a performance worthy of such a stadium. In response, the Buckeyes have some of the most passionate fans in the country, who come together every game day to push their team to victory.

