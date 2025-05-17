Rangers, Hearts, Killie Eye New Managers

Sean Dyche is another possible candidate for the hotseat at Ibrox, though he recently flamed out at Everton, after flaming out at Burnley and Watford previously. Somehow, we don’t think the Englishman will send hearts fluttering in Govan.

Conversely, the possible return of Steven Gerrard might, but would the Liverpool legend want to come back?

Speaking of hearts, er, Hearts, Derek McInnes is reportedly set to be named the next manager at Tynecastle as soon as next week. McInnes has no direct links with Hearts during his well-traveled career, but he has done admirable work at Kilmarnock (winning percentage: 38.5%), following an outstanding run at Aberdeen (winning percentage: 53%).

That said, he’ll be hoping to be on the receiving end of some patience from both the board and supporters in Edinburgh—unlike several of his predecessors.

And taking McInnes’ place in East Ayrshire? Well, former Hearts bench boss Steven Naismith, at least if the oddsmakers are to be believed. Naismith, of course, began his playing career at Rugby Park and made more than 100 appearances for the club.

Naismith had a challenging first job as a manager, leading Hearts for just under two seasons, but it could be argued her got a raw deal at Tynecastle, given that he won there at 43% clip.

The funny thing about stories such as these, though, is that they could all be rendered rubbish by the time you read this.

Still, should any or all of them actually occur, the 2025-26 season already promises to be an interesting one.