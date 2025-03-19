Promotion/Relegation Coming To American Soccer

A new chapter in American soccer begins. The decision by our owners to approve and move forward with this bold direction is a testament to their commitment to the long-term growth of soccer in the United States,” said Alec Papadakis, CEO of the United Soccer League. “This is a significant milestone for the USL and highlights our shared vision with our team ownership to build a league that not only provides top-tier competition but also champions community engagement. Now, just as it is in the global game, more communities in America can aspire to compete at the highest level of soccer. It’s time.”

Promotion/Relegation In New 3 Tier League

Last month, the USL announced plans to launch a new Division One league in 2027-28, a pivotal step in its vision to establish a fully integrated three-tier professional system. As defined by U.S. Soccer Federation sanctioning standards, Division One is the highest level of professional soccer in the United States. With the USL Championship (Division Two) and USL League One (Division Three) already providing a strong foundation for player development and competition, the addition of a Division One league completes the structure. All three leagues will be interconnected through a structured promotion and relegation system, where more matches matter, rewarding performance and unlocking new opportunities for clubs, players, and fans.

“Promotion and relegation transforms the competitive landscape of American soccer,” said Paul McDonough, President and Chief Soccer Officer of the USL. “With the 2026 World Cup and other major international events approaching, we have a unique opportunity to build on that momentum and create a sustainable future for the sport in the U.S. Fans and stakeholders have been clear—they want something different. They’re drawn to the intensity of high-stakes competition, where more matches have real consequences—just like we see in European leagues. This shift challenges the status quo and brings a level of excitement and relevance that can elevate the game across the country.”