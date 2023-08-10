Premier League Relegation Battle

In fact, for newly-promoted sides like Luton, Sheffield United and Burnley, staying up is the ultimate aim this season. While many fans of Premier League clubs are writing them off, pundits will immediately tip them for the drop, and betting odds on the English Premier League show that Luton are priced at 4/11 and Burnley at a tempting 16/5 for relegation, the loyal supporters of these Premier League new boys will be hoping their respective sides can replicate the efforts of sides like Fulham and Brentford.

Luton and Sheffield United have a distinct lack of quality

While the momentum from gaining promotion to the Premier League counts for sides like Luton, the Hatters are coming up against teams with massive spending power. Despite the riches that come from Championship promotion, Luton Town’s modest budget can’t really compete with the Premier League’s big spenders.

While the likes of Erling Haaland and Mohamed Salah will be aiming to turn it on at Kenilworth Road, the home side have the likes of Carlton Morris to call upon, a player undoubtedly on the up but with limited experience at the highest level after spending most of his career in the lower echelons of the English football pyramid.

As for Sheffield United, the loss of Senegalese international forward Iliman Ndiaye to Marseille could hinder the Blades’ prospects. The top scorer and assister last season in the Championship after scoring 14 goals and setting up another 11, the lightning quick frontman was a standout performer for a side heading into one of the most challenging divisions on the planet.

While there are high hopes for the likes of Daniel Jebbison, the Blades have a distinct lack of quality for the gruelling season ahead. A lot of pressure will be placed on the shoulders of Norwegian international Sander Berge, who has top-flight ability. Paul Heckingbottom’s side are up against it, though.

Bournemouth and Burnley will be in the mix

Despite having the Premier League know-how of manager Vincent Kompany, Burnley are likely to be competing for survival this season. The Championship victors are one of the best sides to have ever graced the second tier of English football, with the likes of Josh Brownhill, Manuel Benson, Jack Cork and Jay Rodriguez being key to their chances. Can they stay up? Burnley’s fans will certainly think so.

Bournemouth are another side with notable concerns this season. Despite adding significant quality in the shape of Justin Kluivert and Hamed Junior Traorè, Gary O’Neil’s shock departure and the subsequent appointment of Andoni Iraola – a relatively inexperienced manager who will be getting to grips with English football – leaves the Cherries as a somewhat unknown quantity this season. Bournemouth could either surprise a few or soon be regretting the dismissal of O’Neil.

Other clubs tipped for the drop

Given the competitive nature of Premier League football, a number of other sides have been tipped for a relegation dogfight. Nottingham Forest, who finished 16th last term, are one of them, alongside a weakened Fulham who finished in 10th place. Everton will surely be there or thereabouts, too.