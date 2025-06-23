PFA Shortlist Six For Player Of The Year

The curtain has now almost been fully drawn on the 2024/25 Premier League campaign, and fans of English top flight football from around the globe have long known that Liverpool picked up their historic 20th title, which sides leave the division for the Championship second tier, and those sides joining next season following their successful promotion campaigns.
With fans of all club colours focused on the transfer window speculation rumour mill and how their own squads will be improved, or weakened, over the coming weeks and months, others will undoubtedly be taking in the international round of games and maybe even the United States hosted Club World Cup tournament, and excitement is already building ahead of the coming 2025/26 season as earlier this week we also had the summer milestone of fixture release day and the travelling faithful’s will now be eagerly making their plans for the year ahead.
PFA Pick Six Of The Best
There are still a few oddments hanging over from last season, but the Professional Footballers’ Association has now revealed their six man shortlist for their annual Player of the Year award. It is no surprise to see that Premier League champions Liverpool have two players named on that shortlist given the season that they have just had, and Argentine World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister joins Egyptian wizard Mohamed Salah in being named.
The 33 year old international scored 29 times and provided 18 assists across their campaign and he has already been named the Premier League Player of the Season in recognition of his achievements. In being named he is also now in the running to with this award for a record breaking third time.
Having helped Newcastle United to qualify through for next season’s Champions League campaign, Swedish international forward Aleksander Isak also finds himself nominated after a campaign that saw a return of 27 goals in 42 games.
Fourth on the list is Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes. Everyone knows that The Red Devil’s had a woeful campaign under manager Rubin Amorim last term, finishing down in a disastrous 15th place in the table, but with a personal tally of eight goals and ten assists for the Old Trafford outfit, the performances of the Portuguese international were a rare high point in the season.
Completing the six man list, we then have Chelsea playmaker Cole Palmer, and Arsenal defensive midfielder Declan Rice in recognition of their showings across the last campaign.
The eventual winner of the PFA’s prize award for the season will be announced at a ceremony in Manchester on August 19, and fans around the world – and not just in some of New York’s best and brightest soccer bars – will undoubtedly be watching on to see what player ultimately takes the 2024/25 crown, and there will certainly be those out there who will be willing on Salah once again so that he can get his hands on that record breaking third trophy.