There are still a few oddments hanging over from last season, but the Professional Footballers’ Association has now revealed their six man shortlist for their annual Player of the Year award. It is no surprise to see that Premier League champions Liverpool have two players named on that shortlist given the season that they have just had, and Argentine World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister joins Egyptian wizard Mohamed Salah in being named.

The 33 year old international scored 29 times and provided 18 assists across their campaign and he has already been named the Premier League Player of the Season in recognition of his achievements. In being named he is also now in the running to with this award for a record breaking third time.