The Perfect Football Fan Gift Guide for Every Budget

1. Mystery Football Shirts

Mystery football shirts are a great idea. These subscription boxes send a real jersey, but you don’t get to choose what team it is. It’s a fun surprise!

We love mystery shirts because they are fun surprises for collectors and non-collectors alike. Your recipient might not know what they’re getting, but it’s always a team they support. You can even get tickets to a derby match for a unique gift.

2. Football Books and Documentaries

There are some amazing books and documentaries out there about football. They’re a great way to learn about the sport and its rich history. From coffee table books about your favorite team to in-depth stories about football history, there’s something for everyone.

3. Football Memorabilia

Football memorabilia is a great way to show your love for the sport. From vintage programs to autographed gear, there are tons of cool options. You might go classic with a football-shaped shadow box or try a modern LED-lit display case for a sleek look.

If buying rare items like autographed jerseys or signed balls is out of your budget, you could focus on simpler pieces like ticket stubs, pins, or posters.

They’re often more affordable and still meaningful. Collecting is about celebrating your passion for the game, not just the price tag.

4. Personalized Football Gifts

Personalized gifts are a great way to go. Everyone loves a personalized scarf, mug, or keychain. You can also personalize a jersey with their name and favorite number. Personalized gifts are a nice way to jog people’s memory, but they don’t have to be expensive.

5. Collectible Memorabilia

Memorabilia offers a fantastic way to connect with football history. Consider signed items, vintage programs, or even replica trophies as timeless options. For something unique, opt for a vintage print or a modern LED-lit display case to showcase your collection.

Although I included subscription boxes in my gift guide last year, they’re still an excellent idea. Football-themed subscription boxes deliver snacks, gear, and other goodies straight to a fan’s doorstep, making them a gift that keeps on giving.

Many stadiums offer tours that take you behind the scenes. These tours are a great way to see the locker rooms, trophy rooms, and the field from a player’s perspective.

If your favorite fan doesn’t have a local team, consider a virtual stadium tour or a book about your team’s history. It’s a unique gift that they will never forget.

6. Football Themed Games

Football fans love to play games, and there are plenty of football-themed options. From party games like Football Billionaire to more serious options like FIFA, there’s something for everyone.

These are great for game days or quiet nights at home. You can choose a budget-friendly option or splurge on a more expensive game.