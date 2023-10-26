PayID – Payment method for online gambling

In users’ eyes, any payment system has features that can look both positive and negative, so our experts have compiled a list of them for a more comprehensive assessment.

It is worth starting with the obvious advantages of PayID, which include:

The ability to instantly start playing for real money in PayID pokies because the deposit procedure occurs immediately.

When making a payment in PayID casinos, you should specify only your unique identifier without giving out confidential information, which allows you to remain anonymous and not worry about the safety of your data.

Depositing in any online casino with PayID is performed with a few mouse clicks, and even a beginner can cope.

This payment method is prevalent in Australia, so choosing the right platform for you will not be difficult.

The key disadvantages our experts have identified are:

Reduced limits on the maximum size of the transaction, compared to the same bank cards or e-wallets

Most online casinos with PayID do not allow withdrawals in this way

Security of Money Transfers in PayID Casinos

One of the main reasons for the emergence of PayID is the need for a fast and secure method with a simple interface. Clients of this system can not worry at all about the safety of their personal information and money because such tools provide all these:

Using SSL encryption with asymmetric keys of 2 types creates a secure communication channel and hashing all data on the client.

with asymmetric keys of 2 types creates a secure communication channel and hashing all data on the client. Possibility to set up two-factor verification, which prevents fraudsters from getting hold of your savings.

You simply do not give the system any information about yourself, except for a unique identifier. This makes you protected and eliminates the risk of data leakage.

The described payment method cooperates with more than 100 well-known banks in Australia, thanks to which it has earned a very reliable reputation, which it cherishes.

Is Online Casino PayID Withdrawal Possible?

Our experts have previously noted that online casino PayID withdrawal is quite a rare option and cannot be found on every site. Australian gambling platforms usually provide a complete list of payment systems in the Banking or Payments section, allowing any player to plan how he will deposit and perform the reverse procedure.

Nevertheless, some sites allow online casino PayID withdrawal thanks to their cooperation with leading Australian banks. However, in this case, you should prepare yourself for some peculiarities of such transactions: