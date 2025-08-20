What can online casinos do to reach more soccer fans?

Data from Exploding Topics claims that mobile phones account for over 64% of all website traffic. Internet users are now turning to these devices to do almost everything, including streaming their favorite matches. Besides streaming, soccer fans may also want to use them to place wagers. To put that into perspective, studies show that over 96% of internet users regularly use mobile phones to go online.

Losing such a following just because you didn’t tailor your website for mobile usage can be painful. Did you actually know that over 80% of gambling in most regions happens on these devices? Not integrating mobile-friendly websites limits your reach in these regions, exposing your brand to failure. This explains the growing popularity of responsive designs in the casino industry.

You don’t want fans zooming or pinching your website just because it’s clunky. Responsive sites eliminate this by using flexible layouts that automatically adjust to fit multiple screen sizes, ensuring easy multiscreen access. So, whether a fan uses a smartphone or tablet to stream or place wagers, they will always be sure of consistent experiences. Surprisingly, such designs have 11% more conversion rates than non-responsive ones.

Cater to the growing need for sports betting

Sports fans are mostly known for showing their support beyond the field. Some usually buy their team jerseys while others may want to place wagers. It’s part of why the sports betting industry has been growing significantly. Staits Research recently conducted a study and discovered the global online wagering industry could hit $70.05 billion in 2025 and grow to $163.78 billion by 2033.

That’s more than a threefold increase in just eight years, highlighting how targeting sports bettors can be handy. It’s even better when the bettors are also casino enthusiasts. Remember, spotting the right gambling site is already serious work. But imagine an experience where gamblers don’t have to switch to another platform to wager on sports just because they can find all these under one roof.

Well, such experiences can positively affect their connection and turn them into loyal users. You may also want to consider tightening the experience by incorporating live betting. This allows supporters to wager throughout the game rather than only before its start. The possibility of adjusting odds as the match unfolds strengthens punters’ connection with platforms, which may lead to improved retention rates.

Everyone wants security

Although ensuring online security may sound simplistic, it has become a distinguishing characteristic. With over 600 million cyberattacks happening daily, no one wants to be a victim. In fact, about three years ago, Intelligent CIO published an article claiming that 85% of customers want to know how online brands protect their data.

With cyberattacks increasing and people becoming more security-conscious, you can imagine this figure in 2025. In sports betting, over 50% of companies recently suffered cyberattacks. Many fans know about these statistics; no wonder they won’t interact with insecure platforms.

To appeal to them, you must implement technologies like two-factor authentication (2FA). 2FA can, surprisingly, prevent harm from up to 99.9% of targeted attacks by requiring an extra form of verification. SSL encryption is also handy as it protects online communications from eavesdropping. Implementing these technologies gives the impression that you care about gamblers’ safety, providing reasonable grounds to attract security-conscious soccer fans.

Take advantage of sponsorships and collaborations

Consider a scenario where you struggle to decide between buying an item from two similar brands. Amid the confusion, one of your closest friends recommends one. Because you trust your friend, you will likely buy from the recommended option.

That’s what collaborating with a reputable team does; it improves brand trust. Fans become less suspicious when they see your logos in soccer stadiums and athletes’ jerseys. And at a time when 83% of customers must trust a company before transacting, improving brand trust can be a great marketing strategy.

Also, don’t forget that soccer has over five billion supporters. Imagine the traffic you can cause if you position your brand before these multitudes. It also improves brand recognition, ensuring target audiences can keep a memory of your brand for a long time, which may increase conversion rates.

Rightly presenting your brand to soccer fans is not a walk in the park. You must be customer-focused, providing relevant experiences like adopting responsive websites. Infrastructures like 2FA and SSL can also be excellent marketing tools as they help cater to security-conscious fans. And if you want to improve brand trust and recognition, partnerships will do.