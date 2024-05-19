NYCFC Win First Hudson River Derby Of 2024

A raucous atmosphere had been building long before kickoff and that encouraged a fast start from both teams, with City striking first through Hannes Wolf after just three minutes.



Inspired by a brilliant driving run and cross from Jones, the winger was able to burst past his defender and put in a low delivery that evaded everyone but Wolf.



Far from rushing the chance, Wolf then showed supreme composure to settle the ball with his first touch before slamming the ball past Carlos Coronel in goal.



Red Bulls were quick in their attempts to strike back and that saw Frankie Amaya fire off a shot from the edge of the box that took a wicked deflection en route to goal. Thankfully for City, Matt Freese adjusted quickly and gathered the ball into his arms.



City almost made it two in the 15th minute after a corner was cleared into the path of Gray. The defender opted for a curled shot with his weaker foot that forced Coronel into a good save down low to his right.



The contest showed no signs of slowing down heading into the half-hour mark with both teams unwilling to relent.



In the 33rd minute, a dangerous freekick from the Red Bulls required a well-timed intervention from Birk Risa – one of several key interceptions the defensive unit would make during the first 45 minutes.



Jones was proving an influential presence in the final third, and he was handed a great chance to double City’s advantage from a corner, but he was unable to direct his header on target. Minutes later, Jones connected with a cross from Gray, but was again unable to trouble Coronel.



At the other end, a driving run from Dante Vanzier saw the striker cut in from the left and fire off a shot that Thiago Martins was able to deflect behind for a corner.



Despite City coming close to a second on several occasions, it would be the Red Bulls that struck next, Cameron Harper scoring from distance early into first-half stoppage time.