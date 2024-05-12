First Touch

NYCFC Win Bad-Tempered Thriller In Toronto

By /

New York City FC recorded a brilliant 3-2 road win against Toronto FC on Saturday night. City took a first-half lead from the penalty spot through Santiago Rodríguez. One became two in the 44th minute as Malachi Jones netted his first MLS goal with a well-taken finish. Federico Bernardeschi got Toronto back in the game in the 55th minute before Andrés Perea reestablished City’s two-goal advantage in the 77th minute. Toronto again struck back in the 89th minute through Raoul Petretta, but in the end, Perea’s first of the season was enough to hand City the win. 

NYCFC midfielder Andres Perea
NYCFC midfielder Andres Perea (8) celebrates a goal during the second half at BMO Field. Photo: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Toronto FC 2 NYCFC 3

Report by NYCFC.com

New York City kicked off a busy seven days with a trip to Toronto on Saturday night. Head Coach Nick Cushing made four changes to the side that took on the Colorado Rapids last time out, with Tayvon Gray, Alonso Martínez, Andrés Perea, and Malachi Jones replacing Mitja Ilenič, Keaton Parks, Agustín Ojeda, and Mounsef Bakrar.

First Half

The hosts started the game the brighter of the two sides and came close to taking the lead inside the opening five minutes after Jonathan Osorio rattled Matt Freese’s crossbar from distance. 
At the other end, City registered their first chance of the night via a well-worked set piece that was delivered into the box by Kevin O’Toole. His cross was nodded down into the path of Thiago Martins, who fired just wide of the target. 
 
City were growing into the game and that allowed Jones- who was making his first start in MLS -to test Sean Johnson with a powerful drive from the edge of the area. 
 
Cushing’s side were then handed a great chance to take the lead from the penalty spot in the 23rd minute after Matty Longstaff was deemed to have handled the ball inside the area. 
 
Santiago Rodríguez stepped up to take the resulting spot kick and hammered the ball past former teammate Sean Johnson to put City ahead. The Uruguayan could easily have doubled his tally on the night in the 39th minute, but his curled effort lacked the accuracy required to test Johnson. 
 
Toronto were desperate to finish the half on level terms, and they most certainly would have, but for a brilliant reaction save from Freese down low to his right in the 41st minute. 
 
The goalkeeper’s intervention would prove a pivotal moment in the game, as minutes later, City doubled their advantage through Jones’ first MLS goal. 
 
A strike owing heavily to a brilliant run by Hannes Wolf, his clever pass allowed Jones to take a first-time shot that clipped the post and went in. 
Toronto FC forward Federico Bernardeschi (10) receives a red card during the second half. Photo: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Second Half

Toronto flew out of the blocks in the second half, and they reduced City’s advantage in the 55th minute through Federico Bernardeschi. 
 
The hosts then enjoyed a sustained spell of pressure, with Bernardeschi at the heart of their attacking play. Several dangerous crosses subsequently entered City’s penalty area, but none provided the decisive equalizer. 
 
New York City were eventually able to emerge and create a chance of their own after a turnover in Toronto’s defensive third allowed Wolf a run at goal. The Austrian played a clever pass inside to Martínez, but his shot was blocked by Sigur Rosted. 
 
That would be the Costa Rican’s last chance to find the scoresheet as he was withdrawn alongside Jones in the 69th minute. Keaton Parks and Agustín Ojeda replacing them from the bench. 
 
With Toronto desperately chasing an equalizer, City pushed forward and eventually reestablished their two-goal advantage. Once again, Wolf was a central part of the move, with his intelligent low cross finding Perea just a few yards out to tap the ball past Johnson. 
 
The hosts refused to give up, however, and they were rewarded with a second goal of the night thanks to a goal from Raoul Petretta. Cushing would turn to his bench straight after the goal to make a change. On came defender Strahinja Tanasijević in place of Wolf. 
 
City would make one final substitution deep into injury time as Rodríguez left the game with a suspected cramp – Andres Jasson checking in to provide fresh legs. 
 
With time running out for Toronto, Bernardeschi made one last push and cut inside before firing off a near post shot that Freese did brilliantly to parry away from danger. 
 
That would be the host’s last attempt of the night, confirming a huge road win for City, their first of the 2024 season. 
Next Game

New York City Football Club continues on the road, facing fellow Eastern Conference rival the Philadelphia Union March 15 at 7:30pm ET at Subaru Park in Chester, Pennsylvania. Broadcast: Apple TV | Radio: nycfc.com/radio  

nycfc players
Players brawl after the final whistle, photo: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
