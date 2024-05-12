NYCFC Win Bad-Tempered Thriller In Toronto

New York City FC recorded a brilliant 3-2 road win against Toronto FC on Saturday night. City took a first-half lead from the penalty spot through Santiago Rodríguez. One became two in the 44th minute as Malachi Jones netted his first MLS goal with a well-taken finish. Federico Bernardeschi got Toronto back in the game in the 55th minute before Andrés Perea reestablished City’s two-goal advantage in the 77th minute. Toronto again struck back in the 89th minute through Raoul Petretta, but in the end, Perea’s first of the season was enough to hand City the win.
Toronto FC 2 NYCFC 3
New York City kicked off a busy seven days with a trip to Toronto on Saturday night. Head Coach Nick Cushing made four changes to the side that took on the Colorado Rapids last time out, with Tayvon Gray, Alonso Martínez, Andrés Perea, and Malachi Jones replacing Mitja Ilenič, Keaton Parks, Agustín Ojeda, and Mounsef Bakrar.
First Half
Second Half
Next Game
New York City Football Club continues on the road, facing fellow Eastern Conference rival the Philadelphia Union March 15 at 7:30pm ET at Subaru Park in Chester, Pennsylvania. Broadcast: Apple TV | Radio: nycfc.com/radio