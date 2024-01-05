NYCFC Trade Alfredo Morales To Earthquakes

Having joined New York City in 2021, the German midfielder went on to make 86 appearances tallying seven assists and scoring one goal across all competitions for the ‘Boys in Blue,’ winning MLS Cup and Campeones Cup along the way.

“We would like to thank Alfredo for his significant contribution to the Club over the last three seasons. Since his arrival we immediately saw Alfredo’s passion and intensity for the game which translated to him being a crucial part of us lifting our first championship,” said Sporting Director David Lee. “A true professional and leader within the locker room, Morales has provided a fantastic presence for our younger players. He has really embraced life in New York City and playing in front of our fans. We wish Alfredo all the best in San Jose.”

Arriving as a mid-season reinforcement in April of 2021, Morales added a veteran presence in the midfield and became a key figure during the Club’s championship run, starting in all four playoff matches including MLS Cup.

“I would like to thank everyone at New York City for everything they have done for me and my family since we arrived. It’s been a dream come true to live and play for this amazing City,” said Midfielder Alfredo Morales. “There are so many amazing memories I will take with me, from winning MLS Cup to playing in front of such passionate fans every week, it’s a Club and City I will hold dear to my heart. As I look forward to the new challenge ahead, I wish everyone at NYCFC all the best this season and hope to see you all soon again.”