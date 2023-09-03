NYCFC Tie With Vancouver Whitecaps

The Uruguayan would be afforded first chance of the game for NYCFC inside the opening five minutes – Rodríguez unable to beat the goalkeeper with his attempt.

NYCFC started the brighter of the two sides and were able to control the ball as they tried to find gaps in the Whitecaps backline.

At the other end, Vancouver were keen to make an impact on the contest, and they got an opportunity to do so in the 14th minute when Ryan Gauld stood over a free kick.

The Scotsman was able to generate power and whip with his effort, but it did not prove challenging for Matt Freese in goal.

In the 25th minute, a slick corner routine saw a string of short passes involving Keaton Parks, Maxi Moralez, and Braian Cufré engineer a half-volley opportunity for Rodríguez. Unfortunately, he could not test the goalkeeper with his attempt.

The former Nacional man was at the heart of everything NYCFC were doing in the final third. A smart dribble down the byline allowed him to shake free of his marker and pull the ball back to Mounsef Barker. The Algerian could not adjust his feet in time, however, and the chance petered out.

Undeniably the best chance of the half for either side would arrive minutes later. A cross field pass by Thiago Martins found Cufré in space. He then played the ball into Maxi Moralez in space, who stood the ball up to the back post.

Rushing onto it was Andres Jasson with the goal at his mercy, but he could not keep his effort under the cross bar. As the half time whistle approached Maxi Moralez stung the palms of Yohei Takahoka.