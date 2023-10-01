NYCFC Tie With Inter Miami

The second half brought with it a change for NYCFC as Richy Ledezma entered the game in place of Talles Magno. The Brazilian did his best to shake off a knock, but was unable to do so.

Miami defender Noah Allen registered the first chance of the half in the 49th minute. His long-range drive had power but not the accuracy required to beat Matt Freese.

NYCFC wasted no time in responding and forged a beautiful flowing move down the left involving Birk Risa, Ledezma, Kevin O’Toole that put the left-back in behind. His pass found Bakrar, but his effort lacked the power to beat Drake Callender.

The Boys in Blue were awarded a freekick opportunity just after the hour mark after a brilliant driving run from Santiago Rodríguez ended with his heels being clipped. Unfortunately, they were unable to convert the resulting set-piece.

Cushing would turn to his bench for the second time in the 72nd minute as he replaced Bakrar with midfielder Keaton Parks—the switch moving Rodríguez into the false nine role.

That tactical tweak didn’t take too long to pay off as Rodríguez broke the deadlock five minutes later. The Uruguayan collected a pass from Tayvon Gray in behind and after driving away from several Miami defenders he unleashed a ferocious effort into the roof of the net.

NYCFC now had the lead and with the contest nearing the final ten minutes Cushing introduced Matías Pellegrini in place of the tireless Rodríguez.

As injury time ticked through Miami found an equalizer from a corner through Tomás Avilés. They would crash an effort against the crossbar barely 90 seconds later.

One final attack for NYCFC fizzled out and that forced both sides to settle for a point in the end, the game finishing 1-1.