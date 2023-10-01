NYCFC Tie With Inter Miami

NYCFC recorded a tie against Inter Miami CF on Saturday. A tense game saw both sides searching for three points in the playoff race. The deadlock was broken in style by Santiago Rodríguez in the 77th minute. The hosts found an equalizer in the 95th minute through Tomás Avilés. That would mean both teams take away a point from the contest.
Inter Miami 1 NYCFC 1
NYCFC took their talents to South Florida on Saturday night as they faced Inter Miami CF at DRV PNK Stadium.
The Boys in Blue were guarding a five-game unbeaten streak heading into the game, while Miami were hoping to recover from defeat in the U.S. Open Cup Final midweek.
Head Coach Nick Cushing named an unchanged side following the 3-0 victory against Toronto FC last time out.
First Half
It would be NYCFC that snatched the game’s first chance after a brilliant driving run by Andres Jasson down the right wing. His cutback found Mounsef Bakrar, but the striker could not quite reach the pass and poked it wide.
Bakrar was proving a problem for Miami during the early exchanges. A smart run into the right channel was found by Talles Magno, and after chopping inside he fired a shot just narrowly wide.
At the other end, a Miami freekick in the 19th minute saw Facundo Farías chip the ball into the bath of Leonardo Campana. The striker attempted to unleash a volley but failed to make a clean contact.
Andres Perea was bringing a blend of energy and tenacity to the engine room for NYCFC, and he almost added a goal to his evening in the 32nd minute – after driving inside from left to right and firing a shot back across goal.
As the half drew to a close, Miami threatened again with a ball into Camapana. He headed it back across the goal, but on hand to clear it behind was Thiago Martins.
Second Half
The second half brought with it a change for NYCFC as Richy Ledezma entered the game in place of Talles Magno. The Brazilian did his best to shake off a knock, but was unable to do so.
Miami defender Noah Allen registered the first chance of the half in the 49th minute. His long-range drive had power but not the accuracy required to beat Matt Freese.
NYCFC wasted no time in responding and forged a beautiful flowing move down the left involving Birk Risa, Ledezma, Kevin O’Toole that put the left-back in behind. His pass found Bakrar, but his effort lacked the power to beat Drake Callender.
The Boys in Blue were awarded a freekick opportunity just after the hour mark after a brilliant driving run from Santiago Rodríguez ended with his heels being clipped. Unfortunately, they were unable to convert the resulting set-piece.
Cushing would turn to his bench for the second time in the 72nd minute as he replaced Bakrar with midfielder Keaton Parks—the switch moving Rodríguez into the false nine role.
That tactical tweak didn’t take too long to pay off as Rodríguez broke the deadlock five minutes later. The Uruguayan collected a pass from Tayvon Gray in behind and after driving away from several Miami defenders he unleashed a ferocious effort into the roof of the net.
NYCFC now had the lead and with the contest nearing the final ten minutes Cushing introduced Matías Pellegrini in place of the tireless Rodríguez.
As injury time ticked through Miami found an equalizer from a corner through Tomás Avilés. They would crash an effort against the crossbar barely 90 seconds later.
One final attack for NYCFC fizzled out and that forced both sides to settle for a point in the end, the game finishing 1-1.
Next Game
Saturday, October 7, 2023, 7:30pm ET – MLS Regular Season Matchday 36 v. D.C. United | Audi Field; Washington, District of Columbia | Broadcast: Apple TV | Radio: nycfc.com/radio