NYCFC Tie With Atlanta At Citi Field

Both teams entered the second half unchanged, with City coming close early via a long-range strike from Keaton Parks.



Cushing would introduce his first substitution of the evening just before the hour mark as winger Julián Fernández replaced Martínez.



The forward wasted little time getting involved in the action and that saw him given a chance to score from the right-hand side of the area after an overload.



Atlanta tied the game in the 65th minute through a counterattack to stun the hosts. Scored by forward Jamal Thiaré,



City wasted no time in mounting a response and in the 77th minute, Rodríguez came close to securing his second of the evening.



The forward’s driving run at the heart of the Atlanta defence eventually opened up an avenue to shoot, with Guzan forced to tip Rodríguez’s strike against the underside of the crossbar.

In the 81st minute, Cushing introduced two further subs as Agustín Ojeda and Ilenič replaced Wolf and Gray.

The Boys in Blue were continuing to force the issue as the game ticked toward injury time. Bakrar was able to get his head to a cross late on but he could not keep the effort on target.

A smart body feint by Fernández in injury time allowed him to pull the ball back to the top of the box for the onrushing Rodríguez but he could not beat Guzan with his eventual effort.

That would prove to be the final act of note on the night, forcing both teams to settle for a point.