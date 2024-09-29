NYCFC Thrash Rivals Red Bulls

A fast start to the contest culminated in a dream start for City as they claimed the lead in the fifth minute.

Arriving after Maxi Moralez pounced on a loose pass from goalkeeper Carlos Coronel, the veteran playmaker produced an emphatic finish low into the bottom corner to send the away fans delirious.

The visitors would double their advantage two minutes later after a backpass intended for Coronel ran short and was pounced upon by Alonso Martínez. The Costa Rican raced through on goal and calmly curled the ball past Coronel.

Cushing’s side almost made it three several minutes later after a clipped pass from James Sands found Martínez free in space – his subsequent effort crashing against the crossbar.

At the other end, a through ball from Cameron Harper almost allowed a teammate through 1-on-1 with Matt Freese, but he snuffed out the chance.

The Red Bulls would find the scoresheet in the 28th minute after City failed to clear a corner, and Dante Vanzeir converted from a tight angle.

A frantic half showed no signs of slowing down as City restored their two-goal lead two minutes after conceding.

The goal owed much to a great cross from Tayvon Gray that was met powerfully in the air by Perea to score.

City finished the opening half the stronger of the two sides, and that saw them make it four in stoppage time thanks to Martínez’s second goal of the night.

The move was started on the left by Keaton Parks, with his clever pass to Kevin O’Toole allowing the defender to put in a low cross for Martínez – the forward slamming the ball past Coronel to confirm an emphatic scoreline after 45 minutes.