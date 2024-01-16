NYCFC Sign Hannes Wolf From Bundesliga

The 24-year-old arrives in New York from the German side having made 69 appearances for Mönchengladbach, scoring five goals and providing three assists across all competitions, including the UEFA Champions League.

“We are excited to welcome Hannes to New York. Despite only being 24 years old, Hannes has already accumulated fantastic experience at top levels in Europe, having played in the Bundesliga, Champions League and Europa League which we know will add a lot to our squad,” Sporting Director David Lee said. “He is a very creative, direct and versatile player, that also possesses a fantastic work-rate defensively, who can play across several positions in our attack.”

Huge Addition

“Hannes will be a huge addition to our group with his experience and quality and we are delighted that he decided to join us ahead of the other opportunities he had in Europe. We’re excited for him to join the team and to help us return to competing for trophies in 2024 and beyond.”

The Austrian made his breakthrough at Red Bull Salzburg playing three seasons in the Austrian Bundesliga. He made 89 appearances, scoring 22 goals and providing 22 assists for the Club, including a goal and four assists in the UEFA Europa League across 14 games. Since then, Wolf has gone on to feature for RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga and Swansea City in the English Championship.

“I am looking forward to starting this new chapter of my career at New York City. I am excited to be joining Major League Soccer and representing one of the best clubs and cities in this league. I am excited to meet the coaching staff and my new teammates, and get to work. I hope to bring my experience to help this team achieve its goals this season and compete for championships. I look forward to meeting the passionate New York City fans and playing in front of them.”

Experience

A proven winner, Wolf’s accolades include three Austrian Bundesliga League titles and a domestic cup with Red Bull Salzburg, as well as winning the UEFA Youth League with the Academy. On the international stage, Wolf has represented Austria’s Youth National team from U-15 to U-21, having made 18 appearances and scoring eight goals.