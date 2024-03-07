NYCFC Share Video Of New Stadium Project

As the main entrance to the stadium and the first thing you’ll see as you arrive at the stadium from the south, The Cube will be integral to the matchday experience. The club are confident that it will give fans a real sense of pride and its uniqueness will naturally draw people in.

The Cube also serves as a symbol, representing two things. First, the cube represents stability and permanence; ‘this is our home and we’re here to stay’. Second, its equal dimensions will represent equality and fair play.

Standing at over 7 stories high, The Cube will be an immersive experience, lined with 11,000+ square feet of LEDs. It will be an everlasting, experiential installation capable of projecting incredible video, photography, and graphic elements.

Click here to see the new renderings and video!

To secure your spot in New York City FC’s new proposed stadium, sign up for a membership today!