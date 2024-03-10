NYCFC Lose To Portland In Yankee Stadium Opener

The hosts flew out of the blocks and almost broke the deadlock inside three minutes after Hannes Wolf and Mounsef Bakrar connected in the box, but unfortunately Bakrar’s poked effort was well smothered by Maxime Crépeau.



A series of half chances then followed for City before they made the most of their early dominance with a goal in the 10th minute.



Arriving after some pinball in the penalty area, Santiago Rodríguez was the man with the definitive touch as he fired a low shot across Crépeau from the right hand side of the penalty area for his first goal of the season.



One almost became two minutes later after a well-timed run by Bakrar put him through on a goal. Unable to fully shake away the attentions of his defender, his shot from a tight angle was only just deflected behind for a corner.



City continued to control the game through the first half hour with several promising half chances falling to Bakrar. Elsewhere, Wolf was proving a constant threat in large part due to his dynamic runs and dribbling down the left.

A misplaced pass by Crépeau in the 27th minute almost saw Wolf record his first goal for the Club, but the Canadian’s blushes were spared thanks to a last-ditch block by teammate Zac McGraw.



Wolf again came close nine minutes later after good work by Rodríguez down the right. His pass found the Austrian in space at the top of the box, and despite making a strong connection on the ball, he couldn’t keep his shot on target.



As the half neared its conclusion the Timbers were handed the chance to take a shot at goal from a freekick, but the effort was blocked by the wall.