NYCFC Lose To Minnesota Utd In Queens

Elsewhere, Monsef Bakrar made his MLS debut leading the line for the Boys in Blue, and it didn’t take long for the forward to combine with Moralez in the final third. The Argentine’s well-timed pass played Bakrar in on the right of the box, but his shot was blocked and went behind for a corner.

As the half progressed the home side continued to build momentum. In the 16th minute, Santiago Rodríguez flashed a dangerous delivery across the Minnesota box from the right, but Bakrar could not provide a significant touch.

The Algerian forward would be handed a much clearer look at goal five minutes later, with Moralez again the instigator. His clipped pass found Bakrar in behind, and after plucking the ball from the sky the Algerian attempted a toe-poked effort that only narrowly missed the target.

At the other end, a rare foray forward for Minnesota resulted in Teemu Pukki firing off a shot from just inside the area, but he failed to keep his effort on target.

NYCFC were quick to respond with a chance of their own after some fancy footwork in the penalty area by Rodríguez allowed him to shoot from the left side of the penalty area. While his effort was on target it lacked the power to cause Dayne St. Clair problems.

As the halftime whistle neared, Minnesota earned themselves a corner kick after a cross was deflected behind. Emmanuel Reynoso was able to find Pukki free at the back post, but he was unable to make clean contact with the ball and it trickled harmlessly into the hands of Luis Barraza.