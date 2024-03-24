NYCFC Lose Tight Game To FC Cincinnati

The second period saw no changes for either side, but there was an early opportunity for City to take the lead after a cross from Fernández found Santiago Rodríguez free inside the area. The Uruguayan did brilliantly to head the ball on target, but he was denied his third of the season thanks to a strong hand from Roman Celentano.



City were forced into an early change in the 52nd minute after Risa picked up an injury – Justin Haak entering the game.



The hosts would take the lead in the 67th minute after Lucho Acosta fired a low shot past Freese from just inside the penalty area.



The goal did not dampen New York City’s ambition for goals. A nice passing move from City forced DeAndre Yedlin into a last-ditch header to deny Rodríguez a look at goal at the back post.



Cushing would turn to his bench again in the 66th minute to hand Malachi Jones his MLS debut. The forward would enter the game alongside Alonso Martínez in place of Hannes Wolf and Fernández.



Martínez wasted no time involving himself in the game. The forward won the ball back high up the field before playing a good ball to Andres Jasson, who was fouled. That granted Rodríguez the chance to record back-to-back free kick goals but he the wall did its job by blocking the shot.



City were forced into a second change due to injury after Kevin O’Toole took a ball to the head. The defender was replaced by Agustín Ojeda. The visitors were determined to restore parity to the contest, but their efforts were met with a resistant home defense that was yet to concede at home this season.



The visitors were handed hope with the news that nine minutes of injury time would conclude the second half. They came close in the 92nd minute after a smart run in behind by Ojeda allowed him to fire in a cross that was cleared. Unfortunately, City were unable to find an equalizer and that meant they suffered defeat in Ohio.