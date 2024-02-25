NYCFC Lose MLS Season Opener In Charlotte

The crowd in Queens City were keen to make their voices heard early on, and that drew a fast start from the home side that had them ahead inside the opening ten minutes.

A corner for Charlotte was headed against the crossbar by Teixeira Tavares and on hand to pounce on the rebound was teammate Adilson Malanda.

NYCFC were quick to summon a response after an exquisite through ball by Santiago Rodríguez put Wolf in on goal – a last ditch tackle by Andrew Privett denying the midfielder the chance to shoot.

The Boys in Blue almost found their equalizer in the 26th minute after a well-worked set-piece. Wolf pulled the ball back to Birk Risa, and although he could not connect, it did deflect off a Charlotte player toward goal – a last ditch clearance denying NYCFC.

Cushing’s side were growing into the game, and the 34th minute saw Bakrar peel wide right into space before flashing a shot across goal that required a save.

As the half neared its conclusion NYCFC earned a free kick on the edge of Charlotte’s penalty box. Unfortunately, Rodríguez’s attempt hit the wall and was eventually cleared away.