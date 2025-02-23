NYCFC Thwarted By Late Inter Miami Equalizer

City opted to make one change coming out of the break, with Jonathan Shore making his MLS debut in place of Strahinja Tanasijević. The teenager wasted no time getting involved and registered a shot from distance that did not trouble Ustari.

Teammate Hannes Wolf registered City’s next chance after a low cross made its way to him at the back post, though his effort was blocked and eventually cleared from danger.

City’s patience was rewarded in the 55th minute when they took the lead thanks to Alonso Martínez’s first goal of the season.

The Costa Rican striker intercepted a misplaced pass from Jordi Alba and raced through on goal before slotting the ball past Ustari.

Miami remained a threat in the final third, and a clever pass over the top from Sergio Busquets nearly put Messi in on goal.

Thankfully for City, Haak was on hand to get his body between Messi and the ball, redirecting it into the goalkeeper’s grasp.

As the clock ticked toward the 70th minute, further changes arrived for City in the form of Julián Fernández and Nico Calvallo. The pair replaced O’Toole and Ojeda, with Calvallo making his MLS debut in the same week he signed his first contract with the Club.

They were joined on the field by Andrés Perea, who replaced Moralez in the 79th minute.

City’s defensive resolve was tested late on when Messi found Alba in behind the defense. The defender pulled the ball back to Federico Redondo, who fired wide of the post.

A final change for City came in the final minutes as Martínez was replaced by Bakrar. City had a chance to make it three in injury time when Fernández burst through on goal, but his shot flew wide of the goal.

Eleven minutes of stoppage time further sapped both teams’ energy, and in the 100th minute the visitors drew level through Telasco Segovia.