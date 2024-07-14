NYCFC Hold Fire At Soldier Field

NYCFC marched toward Soldier Field on Saturday night as they took on the Chicago Fire.

The trip to Chicago represented the second in a run of four consecutive road games for City, with Nick Cushing’s side eager to bounce back from the defeat they suffered to Austin FC last time out.

Cushing opted for just one change to the team that took on Austin as defender Christian McFarlane replaced Kevin O’Toole for his first start in MLS.