NYCFC Grab Win At Philadelphia Union

City would enjoy a dream start to the evening as they managed to take a first-half lead through Alonso Martínez after just two minutes.



The product of a devastating counter-attack started by Andrés Perea, his perfectly weighted pass sprang Santiago Rodríguez in behind Philly’s defensive line.



The Uruguayan still had work to do, however, and after getting his head up he calmly squared the ball to the back post for Martínez to slam home.



Philly were keen to restore parity as quickly as possible and that saw Julián Carranza test Matt Freese at his near post with a snapshot – the former Union goalkeeper doing well to parry the ball behind for a corner.



At the other end, City were proving a threat in transition and a beautiful sweeping pass from Keaton Parks allowed Rodríguez to run inside from the left and poke an effort towards goal from a tight angle.



Following up to try and convert the rebound was Perea, but his shot lacked the accuracy to trouble his former team.



Play was temporarily halted for several minutes midway through the first half after a raccoon entered the field. After a brief standoff the adorable furry creature was eventually removed from the field so play could continue.



Meanwhile, Perea would enjoy a busy first half against Philadelphia and with the half-hour mark fast approaching he fired off a shot from distance that required a good save from Oliver Semmle.



The hosts were determined to go in level at the break and came close to an equalizer minutes later after a low cross reached Nathan Harriel at the back post – the defender’s sliding effort crashing against the side netting.



They would come even closer in the 36th minute thanks to a low shot from Kai Wagner that required a brilliant foot save from Freese to keep City ahead.



The Boys in Blue would double their lead in sensational fashion during first-half injury time thanks to a brilliant freekick from Hannes Wolf. The Austrian’s curled effort looping up and over a helpless Semmle.