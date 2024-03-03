NYCFC Fall To St. Louis City In Missouri

The second half brought no changes for New York City FC as they sought a route back into the contest. That effort saw some early promise when Mitja Ilenič whipped in a cross with his left that found O’Toole at the back post. He headed the ball toward the goal, but Bakrar could not connect with it.



City saw several half chances on the break before the hour mark, but ultimately the final pass was missing. In the 65th minute, Cushing made his first change of the night as Wolf departed the match to be replaced by Fernández.



St. Louis would add a second in the 72nd minute after Samuel Adeniran fired a powerful shot past Freese from a tight angle. That goal would be followed promptly by another New York City FC change as Agustín Ojeda checked in for Rodríguez to make his MLS debut.



The Boys in Blue were determined to try and find a route back into the game, and that saw Perea and James Sands attempt efforts from distance – Sands coming closest with his shot skipping by the post. That attacking intent also presented itself with Cushing’s changes as Jovan Mijatović checked in for Parks in the 79th minute.



New York City FC would be reduced to ten men in the 83rd minute following a VAR review. Midfielder James Sands was shown a straight red card after he was adjudged to have fouled Chris Durkin off the ball. The game was now becoming increasingly stretched, making it harder for City to generate chances.



Despite battling until the final whistle, they could not find a route back into the contest, and that confirmed a 2-0 victory for St. Louis CITY SC on Saturday night.